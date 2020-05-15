Number of jobs lost by Joe Biden, coronavirus deaths

In his latest mistake, self-proclaimed “gaff machine” Joe Biden reported that “millions” of Americans died of coronavirus and 85,000 jobs were lost due to the pandemic.

“It’s not a moment for excuses or deflections or a blame game. We – we’re in the midst of a pandemic that has cost more than 85,000 jobs to date,” said the Democratic nominee during a virtual roundtable with three governors. According to Real Clear Politics.

“Millions of people’s lives. Millions of people. Millions of jobs,” he said, perhaps realizing his faux pas about how many jobs were after the numbers were reversed.

“You know, and we’re in a state of new unemployment insurance. This morning, the numbers, 36.5 million claims since the crisis began,” Biden added to the Michigan government’s round table. Gretchen Witmer, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont live on PBS.

In other footnote footnote-related moments, Biden referred to the disease as COVID-10 rather than COVID-9 and called China City, where the pathogen emerged as “Luhan”, not Wuhan, According to The Sun..

President Trump and his allies have often described Biden, 77, as aging, referring to campaign-trail gaffes.

The president recently said he did not think Biden was “competent” as commander-in-chief – and Governor Andrew Cuomo would be a good Democratic candidate.