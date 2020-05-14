Nursing home workers warn government of security breaches before Kovid-19 outbreak and deaths

Keep up the work, an employee at the Ohio Long-Term Care Center has been referred to vomiting and temperature running, according to another worker’s complaint.

There was no need to tell authorities, and it was reported that a worker had been told about a cowardly Covid-19 related death at a Missouri nursing home.

These employee accounts are drawn from more than 500 complaints filed in recent months with state worker safety programs approved by the Federal Government Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the agency.

Like hospitals, nursing homes experienced severe supply shortages during the pandemic and were urgently seeking help from the government. Workers’ complaints allege dangerous conditions in which staff are deprived of basic protective equipment and must use coffee filters as masks and wear garbage bags or rain ponchos as medical gowns. Employees say they have been kept in the dark about the outbreak in their own facilities as they care for the elderly and vulnerable residents, especially those who are infected.

CNN discovered the grievances of some employees just days or weeks before the Kovid-19 outbreak and deaths were announced at the same facility. Other complaints have been reported as the management is well aware that the virus is spreading in all of their facilities.

In New Jersey, for example, the 10 facilities that CNN identified as complaints to OSHA had coronavirus deaths. In total, 500 cases and nearly 150 deaths occurred in these locations.

OSHA faces charges of enforcing workplace safety laws Criticism For slow response to complaints related to Kovid-19. A spokeswoman told CNN that the agency is reviewing all complaints and is “working to protect American workers” – which “pays particular attention to increased exposure to coronavirus to health care workers, emergency responders and others.”

However, records show that OSHA closed most of its complaints after operators rejected claims or promised to resolve the alleged issues. On-site inspections are rare as the agency says it has begun investigating the most serious allegations.

In the worst examples, employees reported that managers hide positive cases from staff, which means that caregivers are not sure if they are treating a patient with the disease. They expressed concern over the lack of preparation, training and equipment to prevent the virus from spreading and spreading. Employees reported being forced to work while being a feature of Kovid-19.

“Management is not telling staff what’s really going on or they are taking the right steps to prevent illnesses,” one employee said of the Michigan facility in March, which declined to comment on the complaint. Although the residents were “very sick with non-stop coughing” and “temperatures and upper respiratory problems” – and some died – the staff said they were not wearing masks and that the hand sanitizer was hidden from employees. .

Warnings from the government

Under federal regulations, employers are required to protect workers from hazardous conditions. At the time of the pandemic, gloves and respiratory protection were required “when job hazards were guaranteed” and offices were “free from death or serious bodily harm or detection risks,” according to the OSHA’s website.

More than 500 complaints identified by CNN come from employees working in nursing homes and assisted living centers, as well as long-term care facilities such as hospice and home health care organizations. They filed with OSHA, as well as states with OSHA-approved worker safety programs, and from early March to early May.

OSHA continues to investigate over 300 public complaints, according to recent data posted on the agency’s website. More than 200 long-term care complaints have already been closed, meaning that OSHA has reviewed responses from employers and concluded there is no guarantee of further action. OSHA officials may close complaints if they have “information that indicates that the employer is aware of the risk and corrects it,” according to guidance on its website, which means that the complaint is found to be invalid.

In a written response to OSHA, officials at the nursing home alleged that they did not report the deaths of workers, in their written response to the OSHA because they later learned that they were related to Kovid-19, and autopsy results are still pending. Facilities representatives complaining to CNN in a statement issued by employees complain that employees wear rain ponchos, work while ill, or protect workers from flu shot Kovid-19.

Deborah Berkowitz, director of the Worker Health and Safety Program at the National Employment Law Project, criticized OSHA’s lack of comprehensive oversight of the Kovid-19.

“All the employer needs to tell OSHA is what we’re trying to do,” said Berkowitz, who previously served as chief of staff and later as senior policy adviser to OSHA.

OSHA has provided data to CNN, which shows that more than 40 Kovid-19 related inspections have been opened in nursing facilities. Most of these were triggered by employee deaths or hospitalizations, and according to available data, only two were opened at workers’ complaints facilities. According to OSHA, only three states with their own OSHA-approved worker safety programs have opened any checks at nursing facilities that are subject to complaints.

While details about public complaints and inspections are not publicly available, the allegations made by workers in closed complaints provide a window into concerns that nursing home workers are expressing to the government.

At the Florida nursing home, Opis Coquina Center, an employee told OSHA in early April that 16 residents had died and at least 11 workers were infected with the virus. -19. The corporate owner of the center said it could not comment on the specific information in the complaint, but noted that no action was taken against the facility.

Last month, a worker at the Cardigan Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Massachusetts reported that residents were not tested for Kovid-19 and that the facility was negative when they had evidence that they were positive. The complaint alleges that the local health department was not informed of “positive” cases.

The state did not release information on where more than 3,000 long-term care deaths occurred in Massachusetts, but published a list of all facilities with two or more cases. An administrator at Cardigan, which was not on that list, declined to say whether the deaths occurred – saying Cardigan did not fall into the category of two or more positive Covid-19 cases. She denied the allegations in the complaint and found it to be closed.

The most common problem that threatens long-term care employees is the lack of personal protective equipment or PPE, including face masks, gloves and gowns. Some workers said they were not provided with protective gear due to lack of facilities, while others said they were not allowed to wear masks despite their facilities.

“Long-term care providers face an unprecedented situation, which begs for testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and staff resources,” said Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. A company representing long-term care facilities. “Like hospitals, we called for help. In our case, nobody listened.”

Many employees reported not providing masks when working with residents who tested positive or were symptomatic of Kovid-19. In some cases, facilities that have been accused of inappropriate security measures have subsequently reported that coronavirus has infiltrated their facilities.

The same happened at the Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation in California. Five days after an employee complained about a mask shortage, county officials learned that the facility contained Kovid-19. Cedar Mountain now has 77 residents tested positive, as well as 36 staff members. According to state statistics, the largest number of Covid-19 deaths occurred at any facility in San Bernardino County.

Cedar Mountain is “never low on the PPE,” a facility spokesman told CNN, and the county’s state and state health departments, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, verify the facility’s proper PPE usage and inventory.

The first positive case of coronavirus at Stafford Hill Assisted Living in Massachusetts was reported to the town nearly two weeks after a complaint to OSHA. They say employees have not developed or communicated a plan to reduce the risk of Covid-19 and that supervisors are not allowing staff to wear masks.

A spokeswoman for the facility admitted that it had told an employee not to wear a homemade mask to work, even though medical grade masks were not available and that the facility was following CDC guidelines at the time. When complained, Stafford Hill was only days away from securing medical masks, and when an employee asked to wear a homemade mask, she insisted there were no positive cases. Since then, however, 14 staff have tested the facility, and 20 residents. There were three fatalities – all residents.

న్యూజెర్సీలోని అవిస్టా హెల్త్‌కేర్ కౌంటీకి కోవిడ్ -19 వ్యాప్తి చెందినట్లు నివేదించిన నాలుగు రోజుల తరువాత, ఒక కార్మికుడు వైరస్ సిబ్బందికి వ్యాపిస్తుందని ఆందోళన చెందాడు. కోవిడ్ -19 నివాసిని అనుమానించిన ఉద్యోగులకు సరైన పిపిఇ ఇవ్వలేదని, అదే నివాసిని సాధారణ ప్రాంతాలలోకి అనుమతిస్తున్నట్లు కార్మికుడు ఓఎస్‌హెచ్‌ఎకు తెలిపారు. ఈ సదుపాయంలో 60 సానుకూల కేసులు మరియు 18 మంది మరణించినట్లు రాష్ట్ర డేటా చూపిస్తుంది. వ్యాఖ్య కోసం చేసిన అభ్యర్థనకు ఈ సౌకర్యం స్పందించలేదు.

సిఎన్ఎన్ సమీక్షించిన మే లేఖలో, కామ్డెన్ కౌంటీ అధికారి రాష్ట్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖకు మాట్లాడుతూ, కౌంటీ “సౌకర్యాలను శ్రద్ధగా అంచనా వేయడం మరియు సంక్రమణ నియంత్రణ చర్యలపై సిబ్బందికి అవగాహన కల్పించడం” మరియు అవిస్టా మరియు ఇతర సౌకర్యాల గురించి “చాలా తీవ్రమైన ఆందోళనలు” కలిగి ఉంది. ఈ లేఖ సమీక్షలో ఉందని, సదుపాయంపై ట్యాబ్‌లను ఉంచడానికి వెంటనే స్టేట్ మానిటర్‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని ఆయన కోరారు – నివాసితుల ఆరోగ్యం మరియు భద్రతను సంభావ్య ప్రమాదంలో ఉంచే పరిస్థితి ఉన్నప్పుడు మాత్రమే సాధారణంగా తీసుకునే చర్య. .

‘ఇది హెల్త్‌కేర్ ప్రొవైడర్లు సహాయం కోసం కేకలు వేస్తున్నారు’

నర్సింగ్ హోమ్ ఉద్యోగులు కూడా సహాయం కోసం ఎన్నుకోబడిన అధికారుల వైపు మొగ్గు చూపారు – ఎవరైనా జోక్యం చేసుకోవటానికి నిరాశ మరియు ఇతర సౌకర్యాల గురించి దాఖలు చేసిన OSHA ఫిర్యాదులలో వివరించిన అనేక ఆందోళనలను ప్రతిధ్వనించడం.

“చాలా వారాలుగా మేము చాలా తక్కువ సిబ్బందితో పని చేస్తున్నాము!” సిఎన్ఎన్ పొందిన రికార్డుల ప్రకారం, నాషోబా వ్యాలీలోని లైఫ్ కేర్ సెంటర్‌లోని ఉద్యోగి మసాచుసెట్స్‌లోని లిటిల్టన్ అధికారులకు లేఖ రాశారు. “రోగులు సురక్షితంగా ఉండటానికి కష్టపడుతున్న నిర్వాహకులు ముందుకు సాగడానికి మరియు మాకు సహాయపడటానికి బదులుగా [their] కార్యాలయాలు. శుక్రవారం మా మొదటి రోగి మేము ముసుగులు ధరించి ఉన్న పాజిటివ్‌ను పరీక్షించాము మరియు మేము ఆ కారణం చేయలేమని చెప్పబడింది (మేము) నేలని కలుషితం చేస్తున్నాము. ”

ఏప్రిల్‌లో మరణాలు సంభవించడంతో పట్టణ అధికారులకు కనీసం 12 కాల్స్ మరియు సందేశాలు వచ్చాయని లిటిల్టన్ పత్రాలు చూపిస్తున్నాయి – చివరికి 14 మరణాలు మరియు నివాసితులు మరియు సిబ్బందిలో 80 కి పైగా సానుకూల కేసులు ఉన్నాయి. ఒక ఉద్యోగి వైరస్ కోసం పాజిటివ్ పరీక్షను నివేదించినప్పటికీ నిర్వహణకు తెలియజేసే ప్రయత్నంలో ఈ సదుపాయాన్ని పిలిచిన తరువాత ఎటువంటి స్పందన రాలేదు. కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, పట్టణ అధికారులు మరియు మీడియా ఫోన్ లైన్లను అధికంగా కలిగి ఉండటం మరియు సిబ్బంది “రోగి సంరక్షణకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇవ్వడం” వల్ల కాల్స్ సమాధానం ఇవ్వలేదని ఒక ప్రతినిధి అంగీకరించారు.

పట్టణ అధికారులకు ఇచ్చిన సందేశం ప్రకారం, జ్వరంతో ఇంటికి పంపిన మొదటి ఉద్యోగులలో మరొక సిబ్బంది ఒకరు, కాని ఈ సదుపాయంలో ఎటువంటి కేసుల గురించి చెప్పబడలేదు కాబట్టి పరీక్షించబడలేదు. అప్పుడు ఉద్యోగి ఒక సహోద్యోగి ఆసుపత్రిలో ఉన్నట్లు తెలుసుకున్నాడు.

“నా ప్రియమైన స్నేహితుడు మరియు నర్సు వెంటిలేటర్‌పై మత్తులో ఉన్న ఐసియులో తన ప్రాణాల కోసం పోరాడుతున్నారు” అని కార్మికుడు పట్టణ అధికారులకు చెప్పాడు, సారాంశాలు మరియు కొన్ని సందర్భాల్లో కుటుంబ సభ్యులు మరియు కార్మికుల నుండి వారు అందుకున్న కాల్స్ మరియు సందేశాల పూర్తి వచనం. “సదుపాయంలో ఏమి జరుగుతుందో ఎప్పటికీ తెలియదు.”

ఈ ఉద్యోగి తరువాత మరణించిన నర్సు, మరియు ఆమె మరణం తరువాత, ఒక కాలర్ ఐసియులో మరో ఇద్దరు నర్సులు ఉన్నారని పట్టణానికి చెప్పారు.

లైఫ్ కేర్ సెంటర్స్ ఆఫ్ అమెరికా ప్రతినిధి, నాషోబా వ్యాలీ యొక్క కార్పొరేట్ యజమాని, సిఎన్ఎన్తో మాట్లాడుతూ, మార్చి చివరిలో మొదటి సానుకూల కేసు యొక్క అన్ని సిబ్బందిని మేనేజ్మెంట్ వెంటనే తెలియజేసింది మరియు “వ్యాప్తికి సంబంధించిన సమాచారం మాకు తెలుసు అనేది నిజం కాదు మరియు దీన్ని మా సిబ్బందికి తెలియజేయలేదు. ” రాష్ట్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖ సర్వేలో ఈ సౌకర్యం సంక్రమణ నియంత్రణ నిబంధనలకు అనుగుణంగా ఉందని మరియు కోవిడ్ -19 కోసం సన్నాహకంగా ఉందని కనుగొన్నారు – రక్షణ పరికరాల సరైన వాడకంతో సహా. ఐసియుకు వెళ్లినట్లు ఒక ఉద్యోగి పేర్కొన్న ఇద్దరు అదనపు నర్సుల గురించి, ఒకరు కోలుకున్నారని, మరొకరు ఆసుపత్రికి వెళ్ళిన సర్టిఫైడ్ నర్సింగ్ అసిస్టెంట్ అని అన్నారు, కాని “మా జ్ఞానానికి ఎప్పుడూ ఐసియులో లేదు.”

ఏప్రిల్ 13 నాటికి, లైఫ్ కేర్ అందించిన తాజా డేటా, 30 మందికి పైగా ఉద్యోగులు వైరస్ కోసం పాజిటివ్ పరీక్షించారు లేదా వారు లక్షణాలను చూపించినందున అది సంక్రమించినట్లు భావించారు.

ఇటీవలే, పెన్సిల్వేనియా స్టేట్ సెనేటర్, కేటీ ముత్, ప్రభుత్వ-అనుభవజ్ఞులైన ఇంటి వద్ద ఉద్యోగుల నుండి వచన సందేశాలు మరియు కాల్స్‌తో మునిగిపోయాడు, అక్కడ ఏప్రిల్ 1 నుండి 50 మంది మరణించినట్లు ఆమె కార్యాలయం తెలిపింది – అన్నీ ఖచ్చితంగా కాకపోయినా కోవిడ్ -19 కి లింక్ చేయబడింది. ఆగ్నేయ అనుభవజ్ఞుల కేంద్రానికి రాష్ట్రం గణాంకాలు ఇవ్వలేదు, కాని ఆరుగురు అనుభవజ్ఞుల గృహాల వ్యవస్థలో 101 నివాస కేసులు, 47 సిబ్బంది కేసులు మరియు 39 ధృవీకరించబడిన లేదా సంభావ్య కోవిడ్ -19 మరణాలు నమోదయ్యాయని చెప్పారు.

మెడికల్ చార్టులు మరియు రికార్డుల నుండి వ్యాధి సంకేతాలను చెరిపేయడానికి మరియు కోవిడ్ -19 కు పాజిటివ్ పరీక్షించిన తర్వాత కూడా పనికి రావాలని సూపర్‌వైజర్లు తమపై ఒత్తిడి తెస్తున్నారని ఆగ్నేయ అనుభవజ్ఞుల కేంద్రంలోని కార్మికులు నివేదించారని ముత్ చెప్పారు.

“ఇది హెల్త్‌కేర్ ప్రొవైడర్లు సహాయం కోసం కేకలు వేస్తున్నారు” అని ముత్ ఒక ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు. సెనేటర్, కౌంటీ కరోనర్‌తో కలిసి, వ్యాప్తి యొక్క సదుపాయాల నిర్వహణపై దర్యాప్తునకు పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

ఈ సదుపాయాన్ని నిర్వహిస్తున్న పెన్సిల్వేనియా డిపార్ట్మెంట్ ఆఫ్ మిలిటరీ అండ్ వెటరన్స్ అఫైర్స్ ప్రతినిధి మాట్లాడుతూ, ఇది తన సిబ్బంది నుండి వచ్చే అన్ని సమస్యలను చాలా తీవ్రంగా పరిగణిస్తుందని మరియు ఉద్యోగులను తిరిగి పనిలోకి తీసుకురావడానికి తగినప్పుడు సిడిసి మార్గదర్శకాలను అనుసరిస్తోందని చెప్పారు. “అన్ని ఉద్యోగుల విచారణలను పరిష్కరించుకునేలా మరియు తగిన విధంగా పరిష్కరించుకునేలా” బాధ్యత వహించే ఒక అధికారి ఈ విభాగంలో ఉన్నారని ఆమె అన్నారు – అనుభవజ్ఞుల హోమ్ ఇటీవల రాష్ట్ర మరియు కౌంటీ తనిఖీలలో ఉత్తీర్ణత సాధించిందని మరియు ఈ సదుపాయం సరైన ప్రోటోకాల్‌లను ఉపయోగిస్తున్నట్లు కనుగొన్నారని పేర్కొంది.

అనుభవజ్ఞుల ఇంటిలో ఒక ఉద్యోగి, తన ఉద్యోగాన్ని కోల్పోతారనే భయంతో అనామకంగా ఉండమని కోరిన సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ, ఏప్రిల్ మొదటి వారం వరకు పిపిఇ ధరించకుండా సిబ్బందిని నిషేధించడంతో నిరాశపరిచింది. మేనేజ్మెంట్, ఆమె ఫిర్యాదు చేసింది, ముసుగులు ధరించడం నివాసితులను భయపెట్టవచ్చు లేదా అవమానించవచ్చు. ఒక సహోద్యోగి తన సొంత ముసుగు ధరించడానికి క్రమశిక్షణతో ఉన్నాడు, ఆమె చెప్పారు.

ఉద్యోగులు భోజనం అందించేటప్పుడు నిస్సందేహంగా ఈ వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి చెందుతుందని, మరియు కొంతమంది నివాసితులు కోవిడ్ -19 యొక్క లక్షణాలను స్పష్టంగా ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నప్పటికీ, పర్యవేక్షకులు వారు అనారోగ్యంతో లేరని సిబ్బందికి చెప్పడం ఆమె విన్నది. పాజిటివ్‌ను పరీక్షించిన కార్మికులను సూపర్‌వైజర్లు పిలిచి “బెదిరింపు” చేశారని, ఆమె పనికి రావాలని లేదా జీతం పొందవద్దని చెప్పింది. ఉద్యోగుల సంబంధిత విషయాలపై వ్యాఖ్యానించలేమని రాష్ట్రం తెలిపింది.

అనుభవజ్ఞుల ఇంటిపై పరిశీలన తీవ్రతరం అయినప్పటికీ, పరిస్థితి ఎంత ఘోరంగా మారిందనే దానిపై నిశ్శబ్దంగా ఉండటానికి తన యజమానులు ఉద్యోగులపై ఒత్తిడి తెస్తున్నారని ఆమె అన్నారు.

ఆమె ఇప్పుడే నిష్క్రమించేది, కానీ ఆమె ఈ సదుపాయంలో ఉన్న అనుభవజ్ఞులను తన “దత్తత తీసుకున్న కుటుంబం” గా చూస్తుంది. ప్రతి ఉదయం, ఆమె తన స్క్రీన్‌పై “గడువు ముగిసింది” అని పేరు పెట్టడానికి తాజాగా ఎవరి పేరు ఉందో చూడటానికి సౌకర్యం యొక్క వ్యవస్థలోకి లాగిన్ అవుతున్నప్పుడు ఆమె భయపడుతుందని చెప్పారు.

నర్సింగ్‌హోమ్‌లలో కోవిడ్ -19 గురించి పంచుకోవడానికి మీకు ఏదైనా ఉందా? మేము దర్యాప్తు చేయాలని మీరు అనుకుంటున్నారా? మాకు ఇమెయిల్ చేయండి: [email protected]