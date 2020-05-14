NY Surrogate Courts Connect to Flood of Coronavirus-Related Cases

New York surrogate courts in the midst of the pandemic are causing a flood of coronavirus-related cases – and will begin allowing some to move forward next week, officials announced Thursday.

Surrogate courts – which handle estate cases and wills – stopped filing new and ongoing cases at the end of March, with most court proceedings discontinued except for necessary and urgent matters.

On Thursday, however, New York Chief Judge Janet DeFiore and Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks announced that Covid-19 related estate cases would be considered mandatory from Monday.

“Tragically, New York State is overwhelmed with coronavirus-related deaths,” DeFiore said. “By leveraging all the resources, I am confident that our surrogate courts are fully prepared for the rise of cases of people who have died of COVID-related causes. These matters are handled with special care and resolved as effectively as possible.”

The New York State Bar Association, in partnership with the New York Court System and other bar groups, is also working to develop a network of volunteer attorneys to assist families with legal representation in coronavirus-related cases.

“The New York legal community has always been a workhorse in times of crisis,” DiFiore said.

Defiore announced Wednesday that courts in 30 counties will be open with judges and staff returning to court buildings from next Monday and Wednesday.