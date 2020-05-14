NYC Comptroller De Blasio’s has begun an investigation into coronavirus response

City Comptroller Scott Stringer is investigating the preparation and response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vicious coronavirus that devastated the Big Apple, killing 20,000 residents and injuring nearly 200,000.

“New Yorkers have experienced unexplained pain, sadness and heartache, and our most vulnerable residents have been exposed to the effects of this terrible virus,” Stringer announced Thursday.

“As the city’s independent finance and supervisor, I am determined to look at what we know, when we know it, and what we have done about it. My office is reviewing the city government’s response, because New Yorkers are entitled to do a good job of assessing what we have done and what we can do, ”Stringer said.

Stringer wrote several De Blasio administration officials, including Deputy Mayor Dean Fulehan, Health Commissioner Dr. Axiris Barbot and Health + Hospitals CEO Dr. Michelle Katz on Thursday. COVID-19. ”

Specifically, the Comptroller seeks information on the city’s “decisive structure” to address the pandemic, “advise or take on the city government” to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, and assess the rate of transmission and death.

Stringer is also requesting estimates from city officials for hospital beds, emergency room capacity, ICU beds, staff and personal protective equipment.

Throughout March and April, de Blasio continually warned that the city was running out of PPE, ventilators and hospital capacity.

De Blasio and his officials have been criticized for aggravating the pandemic by waiting too long to close the city.

On March 15, the day before the closure of the Big Apple’s bars and restaurants, De Blasio urged New Yorkers to push for their last watering.

At the time, the city had confirmed 330 coronavirus cases and five deaths. Four days later, 2,468 cases and 22 deaths occurred.

City Hall spokesman Avery Cohen said De Blasio welcomed the investigation.

“Because of the leadership shown by the mayor and our healthcare professionals, New Yorkers have stepped up the curve. We have prepared for the worst and worked to improve on it.