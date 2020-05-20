NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August

The Metropolitan Museum of Art According to a statement released Tuesday, it announced plans to reopen to the public in mid-August or “a few weeks later.”

The museum said it was planning an opening in conjunction with New York State’s careful, phased plan to reopen the city as coronavirus cases recede.

“The Met has endured much of its 150 years, and it continues to be a beacon of hope for the future today,” said President Daniel H. Hughes. Vice wrote in a letter.

“The museum also reminds us of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to provide comfort, inspiration and community.”

“As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged to look forward to a day where everyone can once again be welcomed to enjoy The Met’s collection and exhibition.”

The Met closed on March 13 and laid off more than 80 employees. The company faces a $ 150 million shortfall.

When it reopens, museum officials are likely to cut back on the number of days and hours that visitors are welcomed “because they need to provide an environment that respects the needs of social distance.”

MET has no tours, talks, concerts or otherwise Events The calendar year is 2020.

The museum expects to resume these activities in 2021, including a delayed celebration of its 150th anniversary.