NYC’s Westbeth Artists Real Estate thrives on 50-year low rents, lofty ideals

In a squeezed city for affordable living, like New York, Westbeth Artists Real Estate is practically the ideal.

The Bell-Laboratories facility, a tenant-stabilized complex in the West Village, turned into hundreds of apartments and is celebrating its 50th birthday this month.

The community’s original tenants are many, and with a rent of about 200 1,200 per month for a live-work studio in the building – 9 1,900 less than the average rent for a studio in the neighborhood, who can blame them?

But Westbeth residents have found more than cut-rate rent in the 383 lofts designed by young Richard Meier. Their Hudson River-facing community is a testament to creative productivity and neighborhood spirit, which is at least financially at odds with the reality of being an artist now working in New York.

Coronavirus is not easy. The mail room, the hot spot to build brainstorms and gossip, is unusually quiet these days. And beloved gallery events that showcase and inspire community work are now online, at least temporarily, among other health and safety concerns. But Westbeth has been weathering daisy times before.

When the full-block complex on West and Bethune streets opened on May 19, 1970, when residential artists surrounded it, the West Village was not yet full of natural townhouses and ritzy shops. This is the work of Roger L., chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, Warren of Warehousing and Industrial Architecture, to find a replica model for a subsidized live-work space for artists in cities. Stevens’ initiative.

At launch, Westbeth was “the world’s newest and largest artists’ home, and the only one of its kind in the United States” Every architecture critic is Ada Louise Huxtable. Among its famous owners are: photographer Diane Arbus, actor Vin Diesel, Robert De Niro’s senior and jazz musician Gil Evans. Puppeteer Ralph Lee’s annual march with the Westbeth children led to the now famous Greenwich Village Halloween Parade.

The best artists of all stripes must show work and earn less than $ 70,000 a year to apply – and even then, they can spend up to a decade on the waiting list.

Painter Karen Shantry moved to Westbeth in 1990, 20 years after she first filed an application, and, like many others, spent time in the starter studio before scoring her current apartment. The 550-square-foot studio has been occupied by Santree with 14-foot ceilings and a sparkling view over Uptown for 28 years.

The 71-year-old currently rents 15,154 per month in addition to hot, hot water and electricity, as well as some extremes such as the gentle thrum that Martha Graham Dance Company practices in her studio overhead.

Shantry also operates one of the additional studio space available to tenants, a 750-square-foot studio overlooking the Hudson River, for which she pays $ 550 per month and insurance, a measurement needed after Hurricane Sandy from Hurricane Sandy’s basement studio and the costly supply of many others .

It is not always so. 46-year-old Peele Bouch grew up in Westbeth and recalls the awkward days of the West Village. “It wasn’t very safe in the 1970s. Tenants joined together and patrolled the halls with baseball bats,” Bouch said. However, her childhood there allowed her to develop ination and even have a little fun – how she and the kid’s neighbors played “ding-dong dich” in the labyrinthine halls of the neighborhood.

Choreographer Bouch moved back to Westbeth two years ago with her husband and two young children – a decade later on the waiting list.

The queue is too long to live in the building, and until 2019, it has been closed to new applicants since 2007. And last year, only applications were accepted For one month Before the initial closure.

Attraction? Built-in community of neighbors of artists, however, rents in the building are very low. According to, think about $ 1,000 for a studio, 3 1,300 for a bedroom and $ 2,000 for a two-bedroom 2019 Application.

Wannabe residents need to prove they are good artists in order to hold a stabilized apartment in Westbeth, and their income does not exceed the salary cap based on a percentage of median income. In 2019, that cap went up from there to a single applicant, 4 69,445 and depending on the size of the house.

“The thought of moving back to Westbeth seemed like a return to my parents’ house. At first, I didn’t want to, ”Bouch said. But Bauch was opposed to the economic reality of being a working artist in the city. She lives in a two-bedroom duplex and uses the apartment’s living room as a practice area. “Going back to Westbeth means having a workspace for me, and I never thought I could have.”

Nowadays, Westbeth’s mission to Bauch seems to contradict the reality of its surroundings. “Living in a community of artists that is intentional is wonderful, but it’s also hard to live in one of the country’s wealthiest neighborhoods,” said Bauch, who has taken a trip to Union Square to shop at cheaper grocery shopping than what is available.

However, longtime resident Jack Dowling says Westbeth’s “more than reasonable” rents allow artists to improve their lives lately. “This is the only way to stay an artist and continue living in New York,” says the 88-year-old writer, illustrator and former director of Westbeth’s on-site gallery.

Dowling currently lives in a landmark of the West Village with 14-foot ceilings and sights – for which, he wisely admits, he will have to pay more than $ 79 a month for a tender in 1971. This, however, allows him to focus on his work even less. “Without Westbeth, we can’t go anywhere,” Dowling said of his fellow elders.

Thanks to Coronavirus Lockdown, Dowling, of course, went nowhere. But he is a producer. “Despite my age,” I write every day. “

Roger Brymon, a resident since 2009 and president of the Westbeth Artists Residents Council, was considered a teenager at the age of 52. “One of the benefits of affordable housing is the longevity of the artists,” says Brymon. Visual artist who first applied for housing in 1994. “If you are not subsidized you will be able to create more time.”

Brymon lives in the studio directly under the santry and works near the two large windows of the apartment. He talks enthusiastically about the complex.

“I always think I came here too late, because some of the stories that the original tenants were telling were incredible,” Brymon said, recalling her neighbors’ account of Arbus being evicted from the building after her death in 1971.

But the Westbeth community is as active as ever – even during a pandemic – with events like that Live stream flute concert Luna Decker-Vargas and Virtual Exhibit Latest photos by Gail Kirschenbaum.

“Artists have always lived on the fringes,” says Ellen Salpeter, president and CEO of Westbeth. “So their resilience and creativity will sustain Westbeth through this crisis and into the future.”

Even in an age of uncertainty, the spirit at Westbeth is alive and well.

“Although the neighborhood has changed, Westbeth has not done so,” said Dowling. “There is always something going on here. There will always be something to keep you going. This is not a place where people can sit back and wait. This is a place where people can move forward. “