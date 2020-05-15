Officials are concerned about CDC counting systems

Federal health officials said it was not clear how high the number of Kovid-19 deaths would be – thousands or even ten thousand. Officials said the issue was a way to send data from the state.

The CDC said on its website: “Temporary deaths are not calculated from other sources, such as media reports or county health department numbers.” “Our calculations track 1–2 weeks more often than other data.”

When reached for comment, CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes ordered CNN to post temporary death scores for Kovid-19 on its website.

As of May 15, CDC data indicates 60,299 deaths. CNN’s U.S. death toll, fueled by Johns Hopkins University data, currently stands at more than 86,000.

When asked by CNN’s Caitlyn Collins on Friday whether the death toll is accurate, President Donald Trump said, “They are the numbers that are being reported. I think they are correct.”

The states will report at different rates, the CDC said. Currently, 63% of all US deaths are reported within 10 days of death, but there is a significant difference between states, the agency said.

“That’s part of the problem. We don’t know how far behind it is, but there is definitely a lag,” one of the officers told CNN.

Currently, the data sent to the CDC is compiled in two ways, officials said. First, through doctors in the frontlines and state health departments, the two officials told CNN they are “not up to date for 2020,” and are contributing to the log.

“It’s hard to say how far back, but it goes down over the weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, it goes back up. There is some natural lag,” said one of the officials on the deaths reported to the CDC.

“The data available to the CDC is as good as the data submitted to the agency by clinics in the frontline and state health departments,” the second official said. “There are a variety of states’ capabilities to use electronic systems to collect and share that data with the CDC.”

In particular, local health authorities must physically write death certificates to the National Center for Health Statistics., There may be a two-to-three week delay in accurately recording the results.

As a result of the log, in mid-April, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists began a second way of collecting data on Covid-19 deaths, which included “counting the actual number of confirmed cases and probable cases” of deaths caused by Covid-19, ”an official said.

The CDC is working on a major data modernization program to “boost the system,” primarily by giving state and local health departments the ability to collect electronic data in real time, federal officials said.

An official said the system, which will help digitize data using advanced technology, will not work until the end of the year.

Not just the authorities, America’s real death toll may be much higher – for a variety of reasons.

The CDC, in many reports, found that the country’s “excess mortality” exceeds the number of coronavirus deaths. At Tuesday’s hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a member of the White House Task Force, told Dr. Anthony Fauci, “There are some epidemiologists who suggest that this number is as high as 50%.”

Fauci responded that he was not sure about the 50% figure, “but many of us expect the death toll to be higher because of the situation, especially in New York City, where there are people who die at home with Covid, a serious challenge to their health care system when they are really tied up. Not counted as covid because they are true £ did not come to the hospital. “

“So as a direct answer to your question, I think you’re right that this number is high. I don’t know how many percent is high,” Fauci said.