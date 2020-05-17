Oil prices have doubled year on year. Here’s why

It was a good day for OPEC.

Data published on Monday by the oil cartel shows that its members are largely committed to a reduction in production.

This confirmation marks a great year for OPEC, which had to make a plan to raise prices in February 2016 after falling to $ 26 a barrel.

The fall in prices – to levels not seen since 2003 – was caused by month-over-year supply, slowing demand from China and the decision by Western powers to lift Iran’s nuclear embargo.

Since then, the market has raised a spectacular turnaround, with crude prices doubling. Are at 53.50.

Here’s how the major oil producers worked together to raise prices:

OPEC agreement

OPEC accepted major production cuts in November, seeking to tame global oil supply and support prices.

That’s news The deal promptly raised prices By 9%.

Investors are more excited after several non-OPEC producers, including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, are trying to curb supply.

Most importantly, the deal was stalled. The OPEC report published on Monday showed that its members – for the most part – had fulfilled pledges to cut production. The International Energy Agency agrees: It estimates OPEC Compliance 90% in January.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Majraoui told CNN Money on Monday that the results were even better than what was expected.

Production reduces the total 1.8 million barrels per day and runs for six months.

Investors are hilarious

The OPEC deal took months to negotiate, and investors really like it. The number of hedge funds and other institutional investors betting on high prices hit a record high in January, OPEC said.

Widespread optimism helps fuel price increases.

High demand

According to the latest data from OPEC and the IEA, the global demand for oil is higher than expected in 2016, with strong economic growth, higher vehicle sales and a cooler than expected quarter-end.

Demand is growing at an average of 95.8 million barrels per day in 2017 compared to 94.6 million barrels per day in 2016.

If OPEC sticks to its deal, global oil glut will hit markets for three years It finally disappears in 2017.

Saudi Oil Minister: I don’t sleep on the hull

What’s next?

Analysts are warning that despite the staggering growth, prices may not be very high.

High oil prices are likely to re-market American shale producers. According to data from Baker Hughes, the total number of active oil rigs in the U.S. was 591 last week. That’s 152 more than a year ago.

According to the OPEC report, the U.S. Crude reserves rose to nearly 200 million barrels in January.

“This vast increase in inventories is a strong supply response from US shale producers. They are not involved in the OPEC deal and instead use the results rally to bolster the results,” Fiona Cincotta, analyst city index.

More supply will once again put OPEC under pressure.

