sport

Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin says lessons from therapy can help in lockdown

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views
Five Olympic Gold Medalist Missy Franklin Mental health struggles have been in the past, but she says lessons from her therapist are still helping her on lockdown.
Like most people, Franklin faces “tough days.” Detention. “Your emotions are little more than a roller coaster.”

She takes lessons from her therapist as she struggles with depression and anxiety after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The US swimmer At the age of 17 at the London Games in 2012, he won four gold medals. But after four years of frustrating Olympics, she struggled with mental health issues that she has now overcome.
“I’ve said a few things in my difficult days. I will never tell other people in a million years,” Franklin says CNN Sports Amanda Davis on Instagram Live.

“It is very effective for me on days when I feel low and it starts with negative self-talk. I can step in and say: ‘No. You don’t have permission to talk to me like that.

“And I’m still working on it. There are still days when those thoughts are born. But when you have days of silence, when your emotions are a little too high on a roller coaster, it helps to have complete love and kindness toward you.”

Read: Keleb Dressel: Olympic champions are also struggling to prevent junk food binges during lockdown
Missy Franklin won four golds in London 2012 at the age of 17.

Talking

With so many successes in 2012, there are a lot of expectations at the door of Franklin going into the 2016 Olympics.

Although she added another gold in the 4×200-meter freestyle, she was unable to medal in her individual events.

Franklin attributed her problems with two other swimmers, Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt, who spoke publicly about depression.

Franklin, who visited a therapist, found that the lessons she had learned were still applicable in this strange period.

“One of the biggest things I have learned is to recognize that I am labeling my own feelings and emotions as good and bad,” she explained.

Franklin takes the US flag off the podium after receiving his gold medal for the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

“When you’re happy, it’s good, and when you’re sad, it’s definitely a different feeling, so I label it as bad. And the thing I really need to work on is that emotions aren’t binary. They’re not good or bad. . They are real. “

Now on lockdown at her Colorado home with her husband, Hayes and their dog Oliver, the lessons she learned from her therapy can help her cope with the time spent inside her.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

“It helped me a lot during these days when I woke up and I was tired. I wasn’t motivated. There was no work for me that day.

“And instead of really getting down on me and thinking that I have a really productive day, I think: ‘No, today I need it, mentally and physically, it’s what my body is asking for and I respect it, I respect that.'”

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment