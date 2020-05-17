Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin says lessons from therapy can help in lockdown

She takes lessons from her therapist as she struggles with depression and anxiety after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“I’ve said a few things in my difficult days. I will never tell other people in a million years,” Franklin says CNN Sports Amanda Davis on Instagram Live.

“It is very effective for me on days when I feel low and it starts with negative self-talk. I can step in and say: ‘No. You don’t have permission to talk to me like that.

“And I’m still working on it. There are still days when those thoughts are born. But when you have days of silence, when your emotions are a little too high on a roller coaster, it helps to have complete love and kindness toward you.”

Talking

With so many successes in 2012, there are a lot of expectations at the door of Franklin going into the 2016 Olympics.

Although she added another gold in the 4×200-meter freestyle, she was unable to medal in her individual events.

Franklin attributed her problems with two other swimmers, Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt, who spoke publicly about depression.

Franklin, who visited a therapist, found that the lessons she had learned were still applicable in this strange period.

“One of the biggest things I have learned is to recognize that I am labeling my own feelings and emotions as good and bad,” she explained.

“When you’re happy, it’s good, and when you’re sad, it’s definitely a different feeling, so I label it as bad. And the thing I really need to work on is that emotions aren’t binary. They’re not good or bad. . They are real. “

Now on lockdown at her Colorado home with her husband, Hayes and their dog Oliver, the lessons she learned from her therapy can help her cope with the time spent inside her.

“It helped me a lot during these days when I woke up and I was tired. I wasn’t motivated. There was no work for me that day.

“And instead of really getting down on me and thinking that I have a really productive day, I think: ‘No, today I need it, mentally and physically, it’s what my body is asking for and I respect it, I respect that.'”