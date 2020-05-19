One of K-Pop’s biggest stars has ignored social distance rules to visit bars

102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball premieres on BTS’s Jungkook stage at the 2019 Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

South Korean boyband BTS management has apologized after one of the band members went to bars while the country’s strict social distance regulations were in place.

BTS, which has seven members One of the biggest bands In the world – last year it changed The first group To spend five weeks in the first week of the Billboard Artist 100 chart in Billboard history.

Jungkook – at 22 years old, the youngest member of the band – visited a bar and restaurant in Seoul’s nightlife district Itavon on April 25, BTS label Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement Monday.

At the time, South Korea was still under strict social distance regulations, and citizens were encouraged to stay at home and limit unnecessary contact with others. Those social distance rules were lifted on May 6.

All 187 coronavirus cases are linked to the Itawan nightclub cluster, Kwan Jun-Wook, deputy director of the country’s Central Disease Control Headquarters, said in a briefing Tuesday. The first reported case of this cluster was a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Itaewon on the night of May 1 and early morning of May 2.

Jungkook will be out with friends on April 25, the Big Hit said in a statement. The Big Hit said he did not go to the patient’s visit in early May, however.

“After his visit, there were no symptoms of coronavirus, including cough or fever; and he took the test at a voluntarily designated clinic, and the outcome was negative.

