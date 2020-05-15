Otters are adorable, intelligent and… mysterious? You may not think a furry aquatic creature has much tricks up their sleeves, but according to a new study by researchers at the University of Exeter, voters have developed a habit that is hard to crack.

Study, it Royal Society Open Science, Voters focus on rock-juggling habits and try to decode weird behavior. Unfortunately for researchers, they have not come very far. Voters get to keep their secrets.

Otters are not really “juggling” in the truest sense of the word, but they prefer moving rocks around while kicking back into the water. They throw them around, manipulate them with surprising efficiency, and scientists really want to figure out why. Otters in captivity have often been observed to carry out this act, although it remains unclear.

The researchers involved in the study did not address the big question, but they also did not come up empty. The group was able to establish a clear connection between voter juggling and hunger, suggesting that the animals would perform their little trick when their stomachs began to irritate.

Middle-aged voters cheat more than younger or older voters, so researchers thought juggling had something to do with improving their eating skills. Because voters prefer to feast on shellfish, it is understandable that rocks are good at picking their food. However, when researchers work with voters of different ages to solve food-related puzzles, the most frequently deceived voters are no better than the rest.

One explanation is that the team plays with rocks when they are excited or when they want to eat. For captive voters, feeding time is sufficient to motivate and distract them, hence juggling. However, they have no real way to prove it and that mystery goes deeper.

“Visitors to the zoo are often fascinated by voters’ games. Surprisingly, very few studies have investigated why otters are interested in cheating stones, ”says lead author Mari-Lisa Allison Said in a statement. “Our study provides a glimpse of this fascinating behavior. Although hunger can drive rock juggling at the moment, the ultimate function of behavior is still a mystery.”