Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed in Karachi

According to the Pakistan Aviation Ministry, there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board the flight from Lahore.

At least 11 bodies have been brought to the Jinnah hospital from the site of the incident, hospital spokesman Simi Jamali said. It is unclear whether those deaths were victims from the ground or from the plane.

The plane landed in a busy residential area near the airport.

Flight PK 8303 is scheduled to depart Lahore at 2:30 pm. Local time in Karachi but missing from the radar, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan told CNN.

Khan told CNN that the Airbus A320 pilot had made a Mayday call that he was experiencing technical problems. “He was told there were two landing strips available for his use, but he preferred to use the go-around landing route. We are considering a technical issue. Our prayers are for the lost lives,” Khan said. The emergency response protocol is activated. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan posted on Twitter that he was shocked and saddened by the accident. He said an “immediate inquiry” would be set up. Footage posted on social media from this scene showed the place where the street was filled with fires, chimneys and debris. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday allowed the resumption of limited domestic flights after a two-month suspension as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. International flights were not expected to resume until June 1. Pakistan reopens its nationwide Kovid-19 lockdown on May 9. This is not the only crash involving a PIA plane in recent years. The ATR-42 twin-engine propeller aircraft is operated by the airline Came in December 2016 A total of 47 people were killed when the plane crashed near Abbottabad, Pakistan. This article has been updated to correct the aircraft’s flight number.

CNN’s Sofia Saifi and Adil Raja reported from Islamabad and Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London.