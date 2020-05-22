Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed in Karachi

According to the Pakistan Aviation Ministry, there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board the flight from Lahore.

At least 11 bodies have been brought to the Jinnah hospital from the site of the incident, hospital spokesman Simi Jamali said. It is unclear whether those deaths were victims from the ground or from the plane.

Flight PK 8303 is scheduled to depart Lahore at 2:30 pm. Local time in Karachi but missing from the radar, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan told CNN.

Khan told CNN that the Airbus A320 pilot had made a Mayday call that he was experiencing technical problems.