Gedun Choki Naima has never been heard of since, but on Tuesday, China said he was a college graduate with a job, and neither he nor his family wanted to be disturbed by their “current normal lives.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian made brief remarks at a regular press conference, offering a rare window into the life of the now 31-year-old.

Gedun Choki Naima was recognized by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995, six years after the death of his predecessor. But Beijing rejected him and called its own candidate, Guyangkine Norbu, the Chinese government a “real” Panchen Lama.

By installing the Panchen Lama and its own choice The invisible Gedun Chokai Naima China has prevented him from becoming another prominent opposition figure in the mold of the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile since fleeing Beijing-controlled Tibet in 1959, and has been regularly condemned by Chinese officials and blamed for any Tibetan unrest in China. From an early age, Giancain Norbu played a large role, Joining the top Chinese political organization And often seen in important events in Beijing.

It is not known whether Gedhun Chokai Naima knew him as the Panchen Lama. In a statement this week On the 25th anniversary of his disappearance, the Tibetan government in exile said, “China’s abduction of the Panchen Lama and the denial of his religious identity and the right to practice in his ashram are not only violations of religious freedom but also serious violations of human rights.” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the “Chinese persecution” against Gedun Chokai Naima and called on Beijing to “expose the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts” and respect the religious freedom of the Tibetans. From the Beijing perspective, the Panchen Lama’s most important purpose is the role he has traditionally played in recognizing the rebirth of the Dalai Lama, which is revered by the Tibetan Buddhists as the living God. With the current holder of that title, now 84-year-old Tenzin Gyatso, there is a strong chance that he will be needed sooner rather than later. Beijing has made it clear for some years that it intends to control the process, putting the first two people in Tibetan Buddhism under its control. “The rebirth of the living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, must be subject to the laws and regulations of China and to abide by religious customs and historical traditions,” The Dalai Lama said last year while in the hospital with a chest infection Act passed in 2007 States The rebirth of a living Buddha is “subject to application for approval.” For his part, the current Dalai Lama said that he could find his successor outside Tibet, and suggested that he should not be reborn, making him the last person to hold the post. In recent years, he has gone on to overthrow the Tibetan government, giving religious power to political figures, a stark contrast to the theocratic society that once ruled in Tibet. In 2011 The Dalai Lama condemned the Chinese government’s attempt to intervene, saying that “a person who is born into reincarnation has sole legal authority over where and how he / she takes reincarnation and how to recognize that rebirth.” “No one else can force the concerned person, nor change him or her,” said the Dalai Lama. “It is inappropriate for Chinese Communists to explicitly reject the idea of ​​past and future lives. Unleash the concept of Tulkus rebirth. Whatever the Dalai Lama decides, most observers Expect a successor to come forward , Certainly through Beijing, and the Tibetan expatriate community, creating a situation similar to the two Panchen Lama, and the division of who will shape the future of Tibetan Buddhism.

CNN’s Steven Jiang contributed to the report.