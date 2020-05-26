Pininfarina Batista Anniversario: Rare Electric Hyper Car Price 9 2.9 Million

It is so limited, in fact, that only five examples can be built – all by hand.
Pininfarina will produce only 150 examples of the Bautista Hyper car, including five Aniversarios, with production starting in 2020.
Batista Farina Pininfarina celebrates 90 years with the establishment of a coachbuilder and design house.
It was supposed to be unveiled at the Geneva Car Show, but the show was canceled due to coronavirus outbreaks.
“Batista Anivarsario, named in his honor to commemorate the 90 years of Corozzeria that he started, is a wonderful way to connect our past with the future of motoring.”
‘Faster than most race cars’
Powered by four electric motors that produce 1,900 horsepower, the Anniversario has a top speed faster than the regular Batista, increasing to 217 mph.
The hyper car accelerates from 0 to 300 kmH (186 mph) in under 12 seconds, and the sub-two-second 0-100 kmH (62 mph) sprint is faster than the current Formula 1 car.
The company said it had a zero-emissions range of more than 310 miles in Aniversario.
Disassembling the body three times and re-assembling each one of the five cars takes weeks to paint by Pininfarina artists.
Former Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld has been testing Batista and was impressed with what he saw.
“I’ve piloted the fastest road and race cars in the world. I’ve never driven anything as powerful as the Batista,” the 42-year-old said.
“Batista is faster than most race cars, but it is not a pure racing machine. Durability is its primary focus in all situations. We are now focusing our time on developing and developing the Batista to deliver a car that is at the forefront of technological innovation.”
Leave a Comment