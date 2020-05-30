Pirate attacks have increased in West Africa, Singapore and Peru

Seven years ago, Tom Hanks starred in “Captain Phillips” – a horror film about the Somali pirate attack from the Horn of Africa.

Since then, piracy has gone extinct in the Gulf of Aden and the Somalia Sea – there have been no attacks in 2019 – but piracy continues… it has moved to less-polished areas.

According to many reports, pirates flew mainly to the Gulf of Guinea on the west coast of Africa – hunting on oil tankers, cargo ships and private boats.

“Reports of attacks in the waters between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo doubled in 2018, with six hijackings worldwide, 13 firing on 18 ships, 130 of 141 hostages taken worldwide, and 78 of 83 fleets kidnapped for ransom,” International Chamber of Commerce.

Other busy and less-polished shipping lanes around Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines are also popular – but in a more disturbing trend, pirates are also focused on Peru.

According to a report from January, the country on the west coast of South America will see “an increasing number of incidents and robberies still occurring” in 2019 Hellenic Shipping News.

However, unlike in West Africa and Southeast Asia, where cargo is worth millions, pirate attacks in Peru are against small “sculpture” fishing boats – where crews rob all computers, radio equipment and personal belongings.

“There is no information on the sudden rise in piracy, who these pirates are, their backgrounds, or their reasons for entering the Peruvian war period to attack small-scale fishing vessels – only speculations.” Stephenson Ocean Safety Project Reported.

So far this year, according to the ICC Map of piracy and armed robberyThe pirates continued their attack on Peru and attacked ships aboard Brazil, Colombia, the Ecuadorian coast and near the Yucatటన్n Peninsula in Mexico.

“With a serious deficiency in law enforcement, it is very convenient for pirates to exploit Peruvian waters and target artisanal fishing vessels that have already been given a weak position,” the Stephenson report said.