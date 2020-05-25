Pixar Short ‘Out’ is the studio’s first gay lead character

The story revolves around a young man named Greg who is afraid to tell his parents that he is gay and that he and his boyfriend will help him move when he arrives.
Thanks to some magic from the rainbow-riding purple sparkly cat and the pink dog, Greg switches bodies with his dog in the middle of his parents ’visit.
There are absurd hijinks as you might expect, but the story focuses on the suffering Greg and his mother suffered.
Pixar is owned by Disney and it opened short Friday at just under 10 minutes On the Disney + streaming service.
Writing and directing it Steven Clay Hunter, who has worked on many Pixar filmsIncluding “Toy Story 4” and “Finding Dory” Pixar’s Spark Shorts series, Which is designed to find new storytellers and experiment with different techniques.
People shared their reactions Twitter with the hashtag #PixarOut. Many people shouted at it and wanted to be around it when they were growing up. Some have posted that they think this is not an appropriate message for children.
A study released last year by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) found only that 18.4% of mainstream films released in 2018 include LGBTQ characters. According to GLAAD, LGBTQ has no role in what Disney released that year.
Disney has included LGBTQ couples in some of its blockbusters – Gaston’s sidekick LeFou is portrayed as gay in the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.”, ”And there was a brief kiss between two female rebel fighters “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
There is also Pixar’s movie “Onward”, which was released earlier this year Cyclops, a unicorn police officer, She talks about her girlfriend.
The Disney Channel series also featured a role as a homosexual “Andy Mack,” it ran for three seasons Before wrapping up last year.
Leave a Comment