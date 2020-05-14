Premarket Stocks: Jerome Powell is asking for help. Does anyone listen?

The US Federal Reserve chairman warned on Wednesday that the economic shock from the coronavirus was “without a modern predecessor” and “significantly worse” than the post-World War II recession.

Investors don’t like what they hear. The Dow fell more than 2% after a warning from the central banker, and the S&P 500 closed 1.75%

Although economic expectations are uncertain even at the best of times, the speed of recovery depends on a series of unanswered questions: How quickly can a coronavirus be brought under control? Will new testing, treatments and vaccines be effective? When does consumer confidence return?

As the answers remain unclear, the outlook is vague.

The central banker said during a virtual event at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, “I think the recovery may come slower than we would like.

The Federal Reserve responded to the coronavirus pandemic by reducing the rate of federal funds close to zero and increasing purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. It has taken steps to keep financial markets running smoothly while helping to provide credit to households, businesses and local governments.

What should happen now: US lawmakers who have already approved Powell’s $ 3 trillion bailout plan want to do more.

“Additional financial support may be expensive, but it can help prevent long-term financial loss and enable us to recover stronger,” the central banker said. “This exchange is for one of our elected representatives. They have tax and spending powers.”

Easier than done: House Democrats want to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks worth $ 6,000 to Americans as part of another $ 3 trillion coronavirus relief package they released Tuesday.

Yet Republicans are cool with the idea. White House Financial Advisor Kevin Hassett And other Trump administration officials have said they don’t believe they need another stimulus package right now.

Powell cited the potential consequences of a weak recovery on Wednesday, warning that deep and chronic recessions will leave economic spots dimmed with time. Cons:

Home and business bankruptcies are based on growth

Unemployment is the end of the career

Unemployed workers cannot upgrade their skills

Families get into debt

The loss of small businesses can weaken communities

Business investment and expansion can be daunting

The pace of technological progress is slowing down

“We have to do what we can to prevent these results,” Powell said before calling on lawmakers to provide additional financial stimulus.

The central banker said the Fed was ready to do as much as needed. He has drawn the line to push interest rates into negative territory, as central banks in Europe and Japan have already done.

“The [Federal Open Market] The committee’s view on negative rates has not changed, “he said.” This is not something we are looking at. “

Thickness of silver lining

The International Energy Agency says the drop in oil demand is not as bad as it sounds.

The agency said in a statement on Thursday that the “better than expected” dynamics in advanced economies and the gradual easing of lockdown measures have triggered a revision in its demand forecast.

“We estimate that the number of people living in some form of detention will fall to 2.8 billion worldwide by the end of May, up from the recent 4 billion high,” the agency said.

As a result of the increased mobility, the group no longer expects to reduce the demand for 9.3 million barrels per day by 2020. Instead, it is forecasting a reduction of 8.6 million barrels per day – still a record low.

Of course, significant uncertainties remain. “That is huge

Governments can reduce lockdown measures without leading to the spread of Kovid-19, ”the IEA said.

