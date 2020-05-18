Premier League clubs vote in favor of a return to training as ‘project reintroduction’ edges close

Fourteen of the Premier League’s 20 clubs had to vote in favor of a reboot.
“The first phase of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distance. Contact training has not yet been approved,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“This first phase is agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government.”
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ show earlier Monday, British legislator and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he did not expect the Premier League to return “in mid-June.”
Dowden also described the possibility of matches being played on free-to-air television in an attempt to get people to leave their homes to watch and watch games.
The UK’s ‘blackout’ rule is usually 3 p.m. Kick-offs not shown on TV, it is designed to encourage people to attend stadiums rather than watching at home.
“That’s not happening at the moment, so some of those slots may be available for free streaming, so we’re looking to see if we can do this as part of the wider broadcast package,” Dowden said.
The BBC declined to comment on CNN.
Given the green light that the Premier League is finally making a comeback, it may be too late for players to return to full match fitness.
Speaking to USWNT star Megan Rapinoe on her YouTube channel, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling said it could take “a full four to four weeks” for players to start playing again.
The economic black hole
“The money has already been given to the Premier League by the TV companies, who have distributed it to the clubs,” Maguire told CNN Sport.
“So the clubs are in this real pincer movement. They have to repay the money, but they don’t have the money to repay that money.”
Leave a Comment