Premier League clubs vote in favor of a return to training as ‘project reintroduction’ edges close

Protocols Inclusion has been widely reported Train in groups of more than five players, follow social distance rules, change at home and go to the training ground on your own.

Fourteen of the Premier League’s 20 clubs had to vote in favor of a reboot.

“The first phase of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distance. Contact training has not yet been approved,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“This first phase is agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government.”