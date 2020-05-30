Premier League: Football rematch begins ‘Money vs. Health’ war

The decision has filled fans worldwide with trepidation, but many are shaking.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK is now 37,919, but the actual death toll is believed to be very high.

Before the start of the Premier League season reimplementation was confirmed, Patrick Valens, chief scientific adviser to the UK government, said in a daily coronavirus briefing that the number of new cases is 8,000 per day.

“That’s not a low number,” Valens said.

Many high-profile players, including Troy Deeney, Sergio Aguero and N’Golo Conte, expressed fears about returning to action while still remaining very uncertain and unaware of the virus.

Dr. Ralph Rogers Speaking to CNN Sport, who worked in the Premier League, he said the players were cause for concern.

“I can imagine myself as a player. I’m very careful about coming back,” Dr. Rogers said. “There is a lot about this coronavirus in particular [we don’t know] And people are dying. I totally understand that.

“The only thing we know about this virus is that we have to do social distance. You can’t even get into waitresses [supermarket] Six feet away, so it would be a little premature unless they change the rules of football, ”said Dr. Rogers.

“The virus is indiscriminate. It attacks anyone.”

But the league’s revenue is expected to coincide with a gradual return to the rest of the UK economy; Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that all unnecessary stores will reopen from mid-June.

Dr. Rogers says this is a “money vs. health” case – and for the time being, money appears to be winning.

“It’s bigger than just football,” says Dr. Rogers. “We have to follow the virus. That’s what it is about. The virus dictates what we do in society, and if they don’t change the rules in football, don’t face it, the ball doesn’t go together. It’s a contact sport and people are very close to each other.

“So there’s a huge chance that this virus can spread through football, and if it’s not for the money in football, I don’t know that we can have this conversation. I mean, that’s really the underlying issue for this whole thing.

“It’s interesting to the community because we all want football. It’s cool. It’s how we live it. It’s a little layer and fun. But at what cost?”

Premier League was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

A week ago, Deanie estimated that “65% to 75%” of players were worried about contact training and that the number was “even higher” for those who thought the season would not resume.

The Watford captain publicly chose to return to the first stage of training, The decision that he received the abuse – “I believe your son is getting coronavirus,” a man told him – but he goes back to stage two.

Deaney said improved communication with the Premier League was a factor, but there was also an element of resignation, which would prevent players from reopening the league.

“I really think a lot of players have definitely come to the conclusion that this is happening,” he told CNN. ‘There is [a sense of]: ‘We can’t stop it.’

“Ultimately, everyone knows this is happening. The season is over and you control what you can control. That’s all we have to do.”

Fears for BAME players

Official figures for the Office for National Statistics (ONS), released in early May, show that blacks in England and Wales outnumber blacks The chances of dying are four times higher From coronavirus than white ones.

Statistics have found that the risk of dying from Kovid-19 is nearly twice as high as it is when eliminating socioeconomic factors. The reasons remain unclear.

When it was first announced that Premier League clubs would return to training, Deaney was one of many black, Asian and minority race (BAME) players who were concerned about the stats, leading the Football Association of Professional Football (PFA) to do more research on statistics.

“It’s fair to admit that there is a high risk in BAME groups,” Dr Mark Gillett, the Premier League’s chief medical adviser, said in a recent briefing.

“The risk is still very small in young fit athletes and I think that’s an important factor. I’m back to the fact that we’re trying to create the safest work environment we can for these people.

“I’m happy that we’ve minimized all the risks we can understand at this point, and then we’ll do everything we can to mitigate against the obvious when more information becomes available. We’ll move with it in real time as more information becomes available.”

Deaney is also congratulated on how his problems have been handled since the Premier League first spoke.

The Watford captain said he had now had “four or five” meetings with the league and had also spoken to Professor Jonathan Wan-Tom, the deputy chief medical officer of the UK government, to ease his fears.

As a professional footballer, even a person from a BAME background, the risk of having serious health problems due to Kovid-19 is low, Deaney said.

However, there is a risk of sending it too much to friends and family; Deanie has a five-month-old son, who was born prematurely and has trouble breathing.

“When I’m talking about black players, I don’t need it. If we go to mums and dads home,” he says. “We have a player who lives with both his parents and his grandparents on our team, and he has [minority] Race.

“So he’s in danger, but going home. He’s definitely putting people in a higher risk category.” [in danger]. “

In a lengthy conversation with the Premier League and Won-Tom, Deaney said that some of the increased health effects of Kovid-19 are due to illness-related cultural behavior.

“Black people don’t go to doctors that much,” he explained. “We wait until the last minute. We get symptoms, but we don’t have to go straight to the doctors. We try and wait a bit.

“Even financially, depending on where you come from and where you live, all of these things can hit, but in the end, they say for football players who don’t fall into that category.

“But it’s a bigger picture of our families and it’s more important to me than a few pound notes in our back pocket.”

The cost of coronavirus

Despite multi-million dollar salaries, transfer fees and multi-billion-dollar streaming deals, the football industry is also deeply affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

At one Shareholders meeting earlier this month Top clubs in Europe are estimated to lose up to $ 6.2 billion [$7.7B] If the current season cannot be completed.

Dr. Rogers says he has spoken privately with fellow medical professionals and many agree that football is trying desperately to reintroduce the current campaign.

“The same things I say, it’s all about money,” he says. “I don’t want to make it better, but people want this thing to be open. You know, it’s a business. My colleagues and the guys I know in the field of sports medicine are basically saying that we have to look at the health of the athlete.”

“One of the jobs I do is in emergency care, and the first few weeks I go to work, I’m not afraid to say I’m scared. I can’t say I’m scared. But I’m just trying to keep it in the back of my mind and keep my job.

“This is a very serious virus and people who are not in the medical field are absolutely afraid. It’s football, it’s a game. I realize it’s a business. But at the end of the day, it’s a game and so many more important things than football – even though I am a fan of football, I hate to say it. People are dying here. ”

An independent study Published last year by Ernest and Young The Premier League and its clubs have revealed $ 3.3 billion [$4B] Added taxes and added 7.6 [$9.3B] Billion to the UK’s gross domestic product for the 2016/17 season.

The League supports over 100,000 UK jobs and almost all of them suffer from the economic impact of the pandemic, but it is not the players or coaches who are most affected.

“Think of the guys cleaning the stands, the people selling the hot dogs. There’s a trick to why football is so important in this economy, and you start to see how important it is,” Rogers said.

“It’s a business. They want to go again. But, I fully understand the concerns of the players. People are likely to rub off on each other for close contact, and people are likely to pass on this virus.”

Despite continued concerns about player safety, the Premier League returns on June 17 – and a glance at the German Bundesliga, which has now entered the third round of matches since its return, provides hope that it can be safely handled.