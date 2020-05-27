Premier League: Troy Deaney reveals abuse he has suffered after Premier League rematch

Deanie told CNN Sport that her five-month-old baby, who was born prematurely and had trouble breathing, was ill, and told people on the street to “go back to work.”

“I saw some comments about my son, and people were saying: ‘I hope your son gets a corona.'[virus], ” Deaney told CNN Sport. “It’s hard for me. If you respond to it, people go: ‘Ah, we’ve got him.’ And they keep doing it.”

The clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training for the second phase of the league’s ‘Return to Training Protocol’, but four players and staff from three clubs have been tested positive for Kovid-19 following the Premier League.

Deaney was one of several high-profile players who publicly questioned the start of the re-umption and said his views were privately supported. However, the backlash he and other open players face means that other footballers may be afraid to talk about their problems.

“It’s all about mental health and everyone says: ‘Speak, talk, please talk,’ Danny Rose spoke … and I talked and we were totally blown away and damaged for it,” adds Deaney, on ‘Project Reintroduction Start’. Defender refers to comments.

“So people look at it and say: ‘Wow.’ And it’s not just us. The misses get direct messages and you walk down the street and people say: ‘Oh, I’m at work. You go back to work.'”

Support messages

With Watford sitting perfectly at the bottom of the Premier League, Deaney has been accused of wanting to cancel most of the criticism he has received so that his club can avoid relegation.

However, when players from the top teams in the league – including Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero and Chelsea’s N’Golo Conte – began to voice their concerns, Deaney said public opinion began to change.

“Personally, I think this shows me that the players have a lot of energy if they actually come together,” he said. “It shows me, I get a lot of support messages from people I don’t normally do – well, I didn’t know that there was my number to begin with.

“But it definitely shows me that I must be doing something because I’m from the big clubs and I’m a little old Troy from Watford, and everybody seems to be listening to me.”

Since he first spoke, much of the narrative has been framed as ‘Deanie vs. the Premier League’, but the striker talks mostly about how the company has tried to ease its fears.

Deaney said he now has “four or five” meetings with the Premier League – some productive, others “hot”.

“I think my concerns are purely for family reasons,” Deanie explained, referring to her young son. “I needed more questions to answer with a little more authority, and in the beginning, they didn’t really do that, but for whatever reason or not [of trying], It was because they had no information.

“I think everybody will appreciate everything the Premier League is trying to do. I don’t think it’s completely ignored: ‘We’re going back to work and we’ll go on board or [else], ‘It’s not like that. They have very good communication lines.

“These meetings are not very safe – there are some frustrating conversations. When someone told me that I was at risk of coronavirus by playing football or going to the supermarket, I said: ‘I don’t ever jump on a cucumber.’

“But there are also some good ones.”

Deaney said he was also talking to Professor Jonathan Wan-Tom, the UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, adding that the figures show that people of minority backgrounds are disproportionately affected by Kovid-19.

“He’s doing a lot of good research and, in the end, I have a good will to say. In the end, I’m going to look out for the best I can and in the end, there’s going to be some risk that we all go back to work,” Deaney said.

“Quarantine [ending] And a reduction in social distance measures means that people are always at risk. ”

Premier League integrity ‘already gone’

Deaney’s Watford, the only team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season, won 3-0 at the end of February and many thought it would be the second undefeated season after Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic ceased this season, Liverpool boasted a 25-point lead at the top of the table and only two wins to claim the first top-flight title in 30 years.

Whatever happens to the rest of the campaign, Deaney hopes that Jurgen Klopp will be crowned champion, but sympathizes with how to remember the conditions of any title win.

“When it comes to the integrity of this season, I believe it’s already gone,” Deaney said. “I’m sorry for Liverpool because no matter how they play, they deserve to win the league. They deserve the trophy.

“But whatever it is, even if we play all the games, it will be a bad year for the pandemic. Liverpool are not the best team to win the league.

“So I regret Liverpool and their players and Jordan [Henderson]”But in terms of integrity, there is no way you can say it’s a viable match,” said Deaney, referring to the Liverpool captain.

“It’s like running a 20-odd-mile marathon, stopping for two months, speeding up the last bit and going: ‘Ah, that’s a good time.'”

‘Thrown under bus’

In early April, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave an answer during a daily coronavirus briefing in which he specifically called on Premier League players to do more during the crisis.

“I think everyone needs to play their part in this national endeavor, and that means Premier League footballers too,” said Hancock.

“Depending on the sacrifices people make, including my colleagues in the NHS, the ultimate sacrifice is to go to work and catch the disease and the first thing Premier League footballers can do is take a pay cut and play their part.”

Hancock’s comments have played a role in turning Premier League players into a lightning rod for criticism from the public and politicians amid the early stages of the pandemic.

This was intensified when several Premier League clubs used the UK Government’s Employment Scheme, aimed at helping employers affected by the Kovid-19 shutdown – a temporary leave to help pay unpaid members’ salaries.

“If you recall, we were thrown under the bus by a politician in the UK, which is something that the NHS needs to do more for footballers,” says Deaney.

“We’re already talking about making a donation as players. Those conversations are already in the pipeline, and it’s up to someone to decide who they want to throw football players under the bus.”

“We sometimes feel like: ‘There’s a crisis. Let’s go to the football players.’ “So it’s the NHS. It could be anything. We’re going to do more,” the politician asked. “Can he give up some of his money?” And he said he would work harder. So it’s nice to hear that. “

CNN reached out to the Department of Health and Social Care for comment, but have not yet responded.

“At the time, it was too early for the pandemic. We were all watching the news and trying to figure out what was really happening today,” Deaney added. “So many of us [players] You look at it and you look at it and you’re like: ‘Where did it come from?’ “

Less than a week after Hancock commented, Premier League footballers announced a collective initiative called ‘Players Together’, which would donate funds to NHS charities during the pandemic.

“And for the players, even if we come out and say, ‘We’ve all donated X,’ it’s still not enough,” Deaney said.