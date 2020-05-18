Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now friends with Adele in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made good friends with fellow Brit Adele in Los Angeles.

Adele, 32, lives just minutes away from their new home in Beverly Hills, and the singer stops to say hello, advising Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, to live in LA. Daily Mirror.

“Adele was just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they exchanged notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and prudent places to take Archie, where they would not be bombed by fans, ”a source told the Mirror.

Meghan admired how Adele didn’t emerge, despite being a huge star. She was a big fan of her album 21, which she said helped her through a divorce from Trevor Engelson.

A new friendship developed after reports that Harry was struggling in LA and lost his UK friends.

In 2011, Adele admitted Glamor Magazine that she was “after Prince Harry.”

“I know I told you not to go out with Ginger, but it was Prince Harry. I’ll be the real Duchess then! I loved one night with him. He’s like a proper grin, ”she said with glamor.

The singer first allegedly befriended the couple in December 2018 while visiting Community Kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims.