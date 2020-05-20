Local reports say the German prince died in a high-speed motorcycle accident.

55-year-old Hessie Prince Otto crashed her Ducati Multistrada 1260S at Central Gardeil on a road in the state of Bavaria at 8:15 am. According to Build.

Prince – who owns several McDonald’s franchises – died on the spot.

German tabloid Said TZ Prior to the accident, Prince overturned a car at high speed, which was attributed to his fatal crash. He lost control and began to roll over before crashing into the guardrail, the paper said, quoting a police report.

Royal, who was caught speeding in a car in Munich, was banned from driving for nine months in 2010. Said the sun.

According to the UK paper, the motorbike-loving royal was the second son of William of Hesse-Philipstall-Barchfeld and the heir of Frederick William III of King of Prussia and William V of Orange-Nassau.

He married Carla Blickhauser in Las Vegas in 1998 and they have four children, Prince Max, 21, Princess Elena, 20, Prince Moritz, 13, and Prince Leopold, 11.

As a prince, he was also known for having a string of McDonald’s restaurants – where he “fried burgers,” the Sun reported.



Writing on Facebook, his employees described him as “the best boss in the world.”

“The hole he left is enormous, but we do everything in our power to keep restaurants running in his name,” they said.