Private islands during coronavirus: increased demand

(CNN) – Although almost all leisure travel has been discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for private islands is growing.

The privileged few who can cope with such extreme loneliness are exploring their options with new enthusiasm.

Brokers and travel industry experts say that since March, prospective buyers and renters around the world have been more interested in fleeing to an island specifically for themselves.

Chris Crollo is the CEO of an Ontario real estate company Private Islands , Which rents and sells more than 800 islands. He said the business now sees about 150 inquiries per day compared to 100 before the crisis.

These potential clients are mainly from the United States and Canada and are interested in the islands of the Caribbean and Central America.

“They want places that are easily accessible, and this has ruled out Asia and the South Pacific,” Crollo said.

Rent or Buy?

Gladden Island in Belize is an isolated and intimate secret location that is available for rent. Courtesy Private Islands

Growing bookings for the island he owns and rented, Gladden , On the Barrier Reef of Belize, illustrates the increasing inclination towards privacy. Kralov said that although it was always popular, it was completely booked for the rest of the year after the Kovid-19 gained traction.

“We also have requests for March and April, but the borders are closed and no international travelers can enter,” he said.

One acre spot around the shiny turquoise blue ocean, Gladden accommodates only four people and comes with four boatmen and crew who live on a neighboring island; All-inclusive night stays start at 69 3,695 for two people.

For sale in Belize for $ 5 million, North Saddle Cay has its own protected lagoon. Courtesy Private Islands

On the other hand, renting an island is not straightforward or frequent, Crowlow said, and his company has not closed any sales since the increase in virus travel, and international buyers have been unable to see the islands in person. Investigating.

It was good in the Bahamas

Buying a small, underdeveloped island in Canada for $ 150 million for several thousand acres, complete with a megasized villa in the Caribbean, is a worthy proposition.

And it may come with additional headaches, Crowlow warns.

“If you want to build on the island, you can expect to face bureaucracy from the local government to get permits,” he said. “Otherwise, the process is no different than buying a house. You sign a contract and it’s yours.”

More specifically in the Caribbean, international buyers tend to buy in the Bahamas.

Nick Damianos, broker Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty , Said the company has doubled its proceeds from 12 to 15 to 30 per month for private island sales from Kovid-19. Web views of private islands for sale are also looking at traffic ost.

Growing Inquiries

As with private islands in Ontario, this interest has not yet been seen in sales.

“Because of the financial investment, people want to experience the islands live. Right now, we’re only doing virtual shows,” says Damianos.

The Bahamas is an attractive destination to buy a private island for many reasons. One has no income or capital gains tax, and the country is close to the United States. In addition, it is economically and politically stable.

Damianos said there are 20 private islands for sale in the Bahamas, half of which came to market last year.

An example is a 29 Million Isle Of Exuma Case . Spanning 46 acres, there are eight bedrooms, three staff cottages, a 700-foot-long marina, a long beach and walkways lined with tropical leaves.

“It’s like a hotel where you have everything you need,” says Damianos. “You can go with the suitcase.”

Aside from real estate companies, Kovid-19 has also seen an increase in private island rental requests, along with confirmed bookings in the wake of the Kovid-19.

Privacy is the ultimate luxury

You didn’t take me to Funk K? This private island in Belize is the last available for sale in the area. Courtesy Private Islands

Misty Belles is head of global public relations for the luxury travel network Virtuoso The company has sales of $ 30 billion in 2019, and its advisers say it will receive “substantially more inquiries” as well as bookings.

“We expect social distance to be much longer than the boundaries are closed,” she said. “Generally, people want to be apart of their family and friends, and a private island is the perfect setting to do it.”

“In our new coronavirus world, private is a sensation on the go,” he says. “Our clients tell us that they want to feel safe and comfortable and to go back to where they reconnect with family and friends. A private island means first to recall.”

Ready to book?

Necker Island is the ultimate secret spot for those looking to reunite after months of detention. Courtesy Virgin Limited Edition

Ezorn said Embark’s clinics are keen on making the Caribbean island easier to access MUSHA K And Necker Island

Musha Ke, owned by American magician David Copperfield, is a 45-minute boat ride from the Great Exuma in the Bahamas and has 12 bedrooms in five homes. Tenants spend around $ 42,000 a day to enjoy seven beaches, the oceanfront hot tub and pool and sailing, waterskiing, fishing and snorkeling.

At 2,000 102,000 per night, the 74-acre Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands offers twice as much rent as Musha Kay. Sir Richard Branson owns Necker and has only recently emerged as he uses the island as collateral in an effort to protect his travel businesses which have been badly affected by the crisis.

That fact does not take away from Necker’s appeal, Ezone said.

Amenities include 11 bedrooms, most notably the Balinese style main villa with an outdoor hot tub; Six small Balinese-style houses; Several palm tree-lined beaches, a pool pavilion with a swimming bar and a hot tub large enough to accommodate 30 people; Second Wraparound Pool; And an endless list of activities, such as kite surfing, wakeboarding, tennis lessons with a professional player; And excursions to the surrounding islands.

“Necker is the ultimate secret place for couples and families looking to reunite after months of detention,” Ezone said. “It’s the epitome of what you imagine is a sexy private island.”

Shivani Vora is a New York City author who travels as often as possible, such as a walking safari in Tanzania, a mother-daughter trip with her 10-year-old child in Istanbul, or surfing in northern Portugal.