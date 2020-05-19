Professional tennis has been suspended until June as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the sport

All men’s and women’s rankings have also been frozen until further notice.
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said that “now is not the time to act arbitrarily.
“The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to professional tennis require greater cooperation from everyone in the tennis community than ever before in the best interests of players, tournaments and fans,” the statement said.
Roland Garros’ new start date comes six days after the US Open, usually the last Grand Slam of the season.
The tournaments, scheduled for June 8, will go ahead as planned, but the joint statement said: “We are evaluating all options for preserving and enhancing the tennis calendar based on different return dates for tours. This is an unknown time.
“We are committed to working with our player and tournament members and other governing bodies on these matters, within weeks and months.”
Wimbledon organizers said the championships, planned for two weeks in late June and early July, would go ahead as planned.
“Thank you for the patience and trust of our members, staff, players, partners, contractors and the public as we continue to navigate this unprecedented global challenge.”
