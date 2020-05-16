Prosecutors for Gregory McMichael say killing Ahmed Arbury is ‘not just another act of violent racism’

“It reveals the truth that this is not just another act of violent racism,” Frank Hogg said at a news conference. “Greg McMichael did not murder.”

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, have been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated murder in the Feb. 23 death of Arbury, who was killed while jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia. Travis McMichael is the alleged shooter in this case.

Hogg and Gregory McMichael represent his wife, Laura Hogg. The couple is part of the Criminal Defense Law Firm in Macon, Georgia.

“Our client is not charged in the same way as his son,” said Laura Hoag. “He was charged as a party to the offense. This is the Georgia statute, which contains a person who helps or facilitates or facilitates the crime. In fact, the person responsible for the crime has the same responsibility.”

The shooting incident was captured in an outdoor video last week.

“Several videos have been released,” says Laura Hoag. “There are many photographs. There are many records. They all have to be assembled, and most importantly, timelines, so that every single second brings together the truth of what happened on the 23rd.

“We know the critically important facts. These facts represent a very different story than what you all bring here today.”

Hoag said a preliminary hearing and bond hearing is scheduled for Gregory McMichael “soon.”

Attorneys for Travis McMichael made similar comments Thursday.

Arberry was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside of Brunswick on Feb. 23, according to an incident report by the Glyn County Police Department.

According to the incident report, the elder McMichael told police that he felt like Arbury was the accused in the recent break-ins.

Gregory McMichael grabbed a handgun, his son took a shotgun, and his father told police that they chased Arbury into the truck.

When they caught him, Travis McMichael exited the truck with a shotgun and a fight broke out between him and Arbury, according to the report and video of the incident. According to the report and video, Gregory McMichael was in the truck bed at the time of the shooting.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy report obtained by CNN, Arbury was shot three times, including twice in the chest.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on May 7, two days after the 36-second video surfaced online.

Arbury family lawyers commented on the security video

Surveillance video from the home under construction appears to have shown Arbury at the site just minutes before he was killed on February 23. In that video, a man can be seen walking around and not touching anything.

But other videos filmed at home have surfaced.

A man who identified himself as Travis McMichael phoned 911 on February 11 and told the operator that a man was walking into a house under construction, according to a police report. Elizabeth Grady, his lawyer, said that on Feb. 11, surveillance video showing an African American man on the property was recorded by motion-sensor security cameras set up by property owner Larry English.

English told CNN that he could not identify the man he saw in the video after the Feb. 11 incident. He said he had not reported the incident to police.

In a new statement Friday, Grady said the man in the Feb. 11 video was videotaped at home last fall and Dec. 17. She said the man may have come into the house for water, because he appeared to be wiping his mouth in the December 17 video. Grady said there was a source at the front of the house along with a water source at the dock.

“In his last footage, captured on December 17, we can hear the sound of water. He walks out of the house, into a jog, and disappears from sight,” Grady’s statement said.

Prosecutors from the Arbury family also said they did not know who the person was in the Feb. 11 video.

On Friday, the mother and father of Ahmad Arbari, S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Lawyers for Chris Stewart have released a statement about the videos.

“We have reviewed several videos released by the lawyer for the homeowner who is under construction,” the company said in a statement. “We are able to confirm that Ahmed Arbari appeared in a video, although we cannot confirm that he appears in other videos.”

The statement stated that there were often people day and night at the construction site, but Ahmed Arbury “seems to be the only person who is considered a criminal.”

“We appreciate the homeowner’s acknowledgment that Mr. Arbury has not stolen or damaged anything on the property. After viewing Mr. Arbury’s moves in the video, the homeowner believes that he briefly stopped into the house under construction. Drink water from the work sinks,” according to the statement.

The new prosecutor had ‘professional interactions’ with the accused

Earlier this week, Cobb County District Attorney Zayette Holmes, who was hired to handle the case, issued a statement Thursday that she once spoke with Gregory McMichael while investigating the Glynn County District Attorney’s office.

Because of the order of change, Cobb prosecutors tried a case in Brunswick in late 2016 and used the office space at the Glynn district attorney’s office, Holmes said.

“At the time, Cobb’s trial team had professional interactions with Glynn County DA office workers, including their investigator, Gregory McMichael,” Holmes wrote in his statement. “In addition, in the spring of 2017, former Gov. McMichael communicated with our office to help identify a witness who lived in Glynn County and who needed to testify in the Cobb murder trial.

Holmes said he discussed his contacts with Gregory McMichael, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, before accepting the appointment.

“Professional interactions between prosecuting agencies and law enforcement are also common and do not create a legal or factual conflict in the pursuit of a case,” she said.

Arbury’s mother and sister attend the virtual town hall

Ahmed Arbury’s mother, Wanda Cooper and sister Jasmine Arbury attended a virtual town hall on Friday to discuss “social justice issues, racial disparities and the criminal justice system in the United States.”

“Ahmed Arbari is my younger brother,” Jasmine Arbari said. “Talking about him is like breathing pure air. If you notice, I’m laughing right now.”

Wanda Cooper thanked the young participants at the town hall, saying, “You’re going to be our voice in the future.”

The family did not talk about the legal aspects of the case. The town hall is hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority Inc. and Madison 365.

Correction: This article and the title have been updated to correct a quote from Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Frank Hoag. The quote does not have a word and is corrected.