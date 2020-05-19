Qatar became the latest airline to pull out its crew with full body cover protection

(CNN) – Flight attendant uniforms have evolved significantly over the years, with styles adapting to reflect the changing world and fashion trends.

Qatar Airways is one of several airlines to introduce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suites to its cabin crew in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

From now on, flight attendants for Qatar’s flag carrier will wear the mask on their uniforms along with the hazmat suit, safety goggles, gloves and aircraft.

Additional precautions

In addition, passengers are required to wear face covering or masks on all its flights starting May 25.

The airline recommends that travelers bring in their own “fit and comfort purposes.”

According to the To the official announcement , Qatar Airways cabin crew have already been wearing PPEs such as masks and gloves during flights for several weeks.

However, additional “temporary” measures have been introduced as additional precautions.

“At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional security measures on our flights to ensure the health and well-being of our passengers and cabin crew and to limit the spread of coronavirus,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group chief executive.

“As an airline, we maintain the highest hygiene standards possible to ensure that people can safely fly home at this time and that safety is our number one priority.”

In addition, the airline will be equipped with large bottles of hand sanitizers that can be used by cabin crew and passengers.

‘New Casual’

The move comes just weeks after Philippine Airlines and AirAsia released new uniforms incorporating the PPE.

The move comes just weeks after Philippine Airlines and AirAsia released new uniforms incorporating the PPE.

However, there seems to be some confusion among US airlines regarding customers and masks.

Southwest Airlines advised flight crews to refrain from boarding passengers if they refused to wear a mask, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN, which states that American Airlines policy “denies boarding” for customers not wearing a mask.

However, according to the JetBlue Airways policy, “customers who refuse to comply with our policy will be denied boarding.”

Currently, the FAA and TSA have not introduced government-enforced rules requiring masks for passengers.

CNN’s Pete Muntean also contributed to this report.