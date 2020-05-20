Rafael Nadal reassures parents as his academy locks up among coronaviruses

The Academy It was closed to the public on Saturday in an attempt to prevent infection from outside, meaning players and staff had to stay inside.
“I would like to take this opportunity to tell you that a great group of parents are taking good care of your children, giving every minute to rest their parents’ minds and taking care of their health,” Nadal wrote in an Open Letter On the Academy website.
“I want you to be with your children and we hope that moment will come soon.
“I want to encourage you to stay home. These are difficult times, but together we come through them.”
Nadal was born and raised on the Spanish island of Mallorca, and is part of a high-performance tennis academy in his home town of Manacor.
Players from 42 different nationalities live in the academy throughout the year, and Nadal confirmed the “complex times” caused by the virus.
Spain Particularly badly damaged More than 18,000 cases were reported So far. China, Italy and Iran are the most.
Earlier this week, Nadal announced that his French Open title defense would be suspended until September The tournament has been postponed from its normal May start date.
All professional tennis matches are postponed The virus has been frozen with the men’s and women’s rankings until further notice until June 7th.
