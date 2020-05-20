Rafael Nadal reassures parents as his academy locks up among coronaviruses

The Academy It was closed to the public on Saturday in an attempt to prevent infection from outside, meaning players and staff had to stay inside.

“I would like to take this opportunity to tell you that a great group of parents are taking good care of your children, giving every minute to rest their parents’ minds and taking care of their health,” Nadal wrote in an Open Letter On the Academy website.

“I want you to be with your children and we hope that moment will come soon.

“I want to encourage you to stay home. These are difficult times, but together we come through them.”