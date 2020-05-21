Rafael Nadal says 2020 tennis season is ‘practically lost’ due to coronavirus pandemic

However, the 19-time Grand Slam champion is unlikely to return to court anytime this year.

“I believe we can return this year, but I don’t think we do,” he told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, I sign up to be ready for 2021 – hopefully.

“I’m more concerned about the Australian Open (in January) than what’s going to happen later this year. I see the 2020 practically gone. I hope to be able to start next year, and that’s what I want.”