Rafael Nadal says 2020 tennis season is ‘practically lost’ due to coronavirus pandemic

However, the 19-time Grand Slam champion is unlikely to return to court anytime this year.
“I believe we can return this year, but I don’t think we do,” he told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, I sign up to be ready for 2021 – hopefully.
“I’m more concerned about the Australian Open (in January) than what’s going to happen later this year. I see the 2020 practically gone. I hope to be able to start next year, and that’s what I want.”
Nadal is dedicating his free time to helping needy people and joining the Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol in ‘Red Cross Response’, a project that distributes food and care packages and helps more than 1.3 million vulnerable people. Across the country.
Spain became one of the European countries affected by the pandemic, with 219,000 cases and 25,613 deaths.
“We are trying to unite as many people as possible to create something beautiful,” said Nadal. “I am very grateful for everyone’s collaborative effort: athletes, artists, companies, federations, citizens.
“I am a sentimental person, he was affected by things and a lot of people are suffering, a lot of people who have lost family members without even saying goodbye.
“In the end, being able to hug your brother or sister will alleviate your pain and imagine that they can’t even do it. You have to be positive and move on. There’s no other way.”
Tennis is back… sort of
World No. 143 Yanik Hanfman defeated Dustin Brown, the star of the tournament, in a series of extraordinary circumstances.
The show went without fans and only three people were on the court at once – two players and an umpire. Players enter and exit through different doors and sit opposite each other so that they never cross at the net.
Matches are best — three sets and sets shortened from first to four games, tiebreaks at three-all and the next point wins when the games reach deuce.
The tournament was organized to earn some income for players of lower rank during the pandemic.
