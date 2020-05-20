Nadal’s only title came in Melbourne in 2009, when the one-sided score suggested 73rd place.
He was broken twice by DeLeon – at the end of the first set and in the middle of the second – but the third gave the force of love, wrapping up the victory in just two hours.
The 33-year-old is likely to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams at the Australian Open, but admits he does not care what number he ended his career.
“It’s not like the number 20 I need to reach,” he said.
“It’s amazing if I get to 20. I’m good at 21. If I’m up to 19, I’m pretty happy with everything I’ve done in my career.”
The first Bolivian DeLeon to compete in the Australian Open, two years ago made it to the top 250 in the world rankings; Two years ago he was in the Top 500.
“Bolivia treats it like a football World Cup final.”
Nadal was not worried about setting up a second-round clash with Argentina’s Federico Delbonis or Portugal’s Joao Sousa.
‘Emotional’ Kyrgios wins
Australian home favorite Nick Kyrgios made a successful start, beating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 7-6 7-6.
He provided another 1,960 with 14 aces in the first game of the tournament, after which tennis great John McEnroe agreed to donate 6 686 (1000 AUSD) for every set won by Kyrgios in Melbourne.
Second-seeded Carolina Pliskova and fourth-seeded Simona Halep won the rest of the women’s draw.
