sport

Rafael Nadal winds through the first round of the Australian Open

by Iris J Cook
Nadal’s only title came in Melbourne in 2009, when the one-sided score suggested 73rd place.

He was broken twice by DeLeon – at the end of the first set and in the middle of the second – but the third gave the force of love, wrapping up the victory in just two hours.

The 33-year-old is likely to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams at the Australian Open, but admits he does not care what number he ended his career.

“It’s not like the number 20 I need to reach,” he said.

“It’s amazing if I get to 20. I’m good at 21. If I’m up to 19, I’m pretty happy with everything I’ve done in my career.”

Nadal led Spain to the inaugural ATP Cup final earlier this month, where he was Novak lost to Djokovic In the final singles match-up.

The first Bolivian DeLeon to compete in the Australian Open, two years ago made it to the top 250 in the world rankings; Two years ago he was in the Top 500.

Hugo Dellion was the first Bolivian to play at the Australian Open
“I don’t know if any Bolivian will play against the world No. 1, and on that Grand Slam.” As said before the game.

“Bolivia treats it like a football World Cup final.”

Nadal was not worried about setting up a second-round clash with Argentina’s Federico Delbonis or Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

‘Emotional’ Kyrgios wins

Australian home favorite Nick Kyrgios made a successful start, beating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 7-6 7-6.

Kyrgios was among the players who donated money to relieve his country’s bushfire, He pledges $ 140 (200 AUSD) for every ace he hits During and during the Australian Open.

He provided another 1,960 with 14 aces in the first game of the tournament, after which tennis great John McEnroe agreed to donate 6 686 (1000 AUSD) for every set won by Kyrgios in Melbourne.

“It’s been a very emotional couple for all of us, so I want to come here and give it a good show.” Said Kyrgios.
Maria Sharapova lost in the Grand Slams in the third round in a row After a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Croatia’s Donna Vecic, The result of the Russian slip appearing outside the top 350 in the world rankings.

Second-seeded Carolina Pliskova and fourth-seeded Simona Halep won the rest of the women’s draw.

