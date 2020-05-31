Raiders ‘Jay Jones’ thanks for encounter with Minnesota woman

The murder of George Floyd has sparked protests across the United States, but Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jay Jones has a heartfelt story to share on Twitter during these tough times.

“(I) was at a local furniture store / when my cousin approached me at the check-out counter of an elderly white woman to get furniture for my place.” Jones tweeted Saturday. “(She) had tears in her eyes … and then” I am from Minneapolis & I want you to know that you are important to me.

Jones said she was initially hesitant to give her a hug because she was wearing a mask to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but asked if she wanted to embrace it.

“(I) asked her if she wanted to hug and she folded my arms,” ​​he tweeted. “When she told me how important it is to spread love, she cried. (I) didn’t get her name.

The 25-year-old Jones, who is entering his fourth NFL season, called for people to “be light” and “love others” as “beautiful hearts still exist.”

Floyd, 46, died Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, hit a knee into Floyd’s neck after Floyd suspected he had spent a fake $ 20 bill. Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Odell Beckham Jr. and other athletes also spoke passionately about Floyd’s death.