Real Housewives of Dallas telephone star Cameron Westcott listed a pink-themed building for $ 5.1 million

“Real Housewives Dallas” star Cameron Westcott lists her ritual Dallas home 5,125,000.

The reality TV celebrity and her husband, Court Westcott, built the house in 2008 and have lived there ever since.

“It’s really a unique asset because of its design and attention to detail,” says Kelly Makati of the listing agent, Compass.

“Cameron wanted to feel at home in North Texas, so she was inspired by her Santa Barbara upbringing, with the fresh, airy and seamless flow of indoor and outdoor living in residence.”

A decade later, the couple decided to put the Santa Barbara-inspired home on the market.

“This is a very valuable home for them for over 10 years, but like all of us, they are ready for change,” said Makati. “Because of that, somebody’s going to get a wonderful home.” She said the couple plans to stay in the Dallas area.

Fans of the show can spot some of the signatures that Cameron touches – this place is full of her trademark pink.

Designed by architect Will Snyder and built by George Lewis, this luxury structure features high-end amenities such as elevator, home movie theater, wine cellar and tasting area.

Westcott’s house got into her Instagram feed, and the reality star danced outside the property in mid-talk talk videos.

The city’s ambitious Highland Park The neighboring, spacious, 7,409 square foot area has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Enter through a curved door, and you’ll find a bubblegum-pink office with an attractive chandelier.

It sets the tone for most of the home, including a gallery wall with rose-colored artifacts, including Marilyn Monroe inserting a bubble and spelling out a neon sign “wink.”

The main level features living room and dining areas and is pink throughout.

The modern, white kitchen fits into the casual dining table and opens out.

In the family room, a completely shrinking wall of windows disappears, extending the space to six fresco kitchen, fireplace, covered patio and pool.

We look forward to seeing what the decor will look like at Westcoats next door. We cannot expect a rose to play a role.