Rebecca Cutter’s ‘Hightown’ is breaking new ground – and then the pandemic

Speaking to CNN before the start of “Hightown” on Starz, Cutter said it was “wild” to promote the show she created when her industry and country were tied to a pandemic.

“I think like all of us, everything is like a combination of emotions all the time, right?” She said. “I mean, you know, I’m so excited. All of this sounds weird, very appealing.”

“But really, right now I’m sitting in my bedroom on a bed I didn’t make. My two kids are doing their zoom outside of school and my husband is doing his thing in the other room,” Cutter added. “I’m stuck at home like everyone else.”

“Hightown” was already in existence because it was a gritty crime drama created by a woman, rare in the genre.