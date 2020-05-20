Rebecca Cutter’s ‘Hightown’ is breaking new ground – and then the pandemic

Speaking to CNN before the start of “Hightown” on Starz, Cutter said it was “wild” to promote the show she created when her industry and country were tied to a pandemic.
“I think like all of us, everything is like a combination of emotions all the time, right?” She said. “I mean, you know, I’m so excited. All of this sounds weird, very appealing.”
“But really, right now I’m sitting in my bedroom on a bed I didn’t make. My two kids are doing their zoom outside of school and my husband is doing his thing in the other room,” Cutter added. “I’m stuck at home like everyone else.”
“Hightown” was already in existence because it was a gritty crime drama created by a woman, rare in the genre.
The series features “Chicago Fire” actress Monica Raymond as Jackie Quinones, a National Marine Fisheries Service officer who struggles with demons when she is caught in a murder mystery on Cape Cod. (“Hightown” airs Sunday at 8 pm ET).
For Cutter, who grew up outside of Boston and has been touring Provincetown, Massachusetts for decades, the series offered an opportunity to show a side of society that many people haven’t seen while on vacation.
On a darker side of it all, Cutter is married to a man from a community near her and begins to wonder what the area looks like when tourists return home in the winter.
“Employment is going down, the numbers are down,” she said. “It’s cold, it’s very lonely, alcoholism is on the rise. So it’s on the other side.”
This is a place where the opioid epidemic has had a devastating effect, she said.
“I don’t think that the opioid epidemic has hit Cape Cod worse than other parts of the country, but it’s definitely something,” Cutter said. “This is where I first started hearing about it.”
Cutter, who also works as a writer and executive producer on the series, said she had no problem talking about her own intelligence.
“I’ve been sober for a long time, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she said. “It’s a shocking thing. If someone sees the show and shines in hopes of recovering, it’s great.”
Cutter, who was a writer on “Gotham” and “The Mentalist,” came up with “Hightown” because he knew he needed a pilot script to show his voice to write gigs on television.
She said that the role of a brave, confident and “unconsciously sexist woman” living freely in “P-Town” and working as a fisheries agent (Cutter’s stepson) came to her a few years ago. And she wrote a script that was never meant to be an original series.
But there it is, and Cutter is proud to have built a project that is part of her “seeing the need for more entertainment in this day and age.”
“We all have to escape the horror of our reality,” she said. “So if it provides an hour of distraction and it really helps someone, I’m very grateful for it. So that’s the best I can hope for – people will connect to it and if it helps them get out of it a little bit.”
