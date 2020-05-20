Reese Witherspoon says the co-authored ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is ‘intended’

The creator of “Mindy Project” announced this week that Dan Gore, the creator of “Mindy Project,” is penning the script for the third installment of the classic romantic comedy.

Witherspoon expressed her joy at seeing the news on social media on Tuesday and confirmed that her alter ego, Elle Woods, was also on board.

“Great news alert !! Some things are just meant to be! I’m excited to write indMindyKaling and #DanGoor legally blonde 3!” She wrote a version of Elle Woods from the film, Calling Reat. “It’s #ElleWoods Approved!”

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as Elle Woods, a sorority president who graduated from Harvard Law in 2001 with her creation of “Legally Blonde.”