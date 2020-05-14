Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ masterpiece can be seen in virtually ‘minute detail’

Who wrote Sarah Sparry, CNN

Many galleries are closed to the public as they are tied to the world Corona virus crisis, A museum in the Netherlands has found a way to bring a masterpiece directly into people’s homes.

You can see the restoration of the iconic painting live

The museum has created a “gigantic and highly detailed” photograph taken from artwork compiled of 528 individual exposures and compiled using a total of 44.8 gigapixels, allowing each brushstroke and pigment cells to be viewed in “minute detail”. Zoomed in.

The artwork – full name “Militia Company of District II under Captain France Bannink Kok” – depicts one of Amsterdam’s civil guard companies and was commissioned by its leader, Franz Bannink Kok, who was also the Mayor of the city. It was completed in 1642.

Experts study the artwork in great detail before the planned restoration.

The museum says the virtual image is the “largest and most detailed” photograph taken from the artwork. Credit: Rijksmuseum

Rijksmuseum said the new image will be a “key information source” for its art researchers, enabling them to study and track the future aging of the painting.

Restoration, that is Operation Night Watch , Scheduled to go live beginning this summer, but now due to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in early 2021.

Painting can be seen in “minute detail” when zoomed. Credit: Rijksmuseum

Work in the glass chamber, which was 12.5 feet by 15 feet, stopped for two months.

The study of the painting has actually continued, the museum said, and researchers returned to the building on Wednesday, maintaining a social distance.

“Operation Night Watch’s research team is using the latest technology and pushing the boundaries as much as possible,” Rijksmuseum director Taco Debitz said in a press release.

“Photographs are crucial information for researchers, and online visitors can use it to admire Rembrandt’s masterpiece in minute detail.”