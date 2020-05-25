Remember Brexit? Why Britain might really struggle to get out of recession

However, the United Kingdom is moving toward a self-imposed deadline to build a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, the largest market for exports by the end of this year. Negotiations are not going well – just as the economic recovery momentum is about to escalate, the prospect of another major shock increases.

“The whole world is in recession because of the coronavirus,” said Callum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank. “But the UK has an additional issue of UK-EU negotiations for the second year.”

Without considering the implications of Brexit, the UK economy is in serious trouble.

The Bank of England said earlier this month that the economy is down 14% this year. This would be the largest annual contraction since the bank’s best estimate of historical data fell by 15% in 1706. GDP will fall 25% in the three months to the end of June.

Data released by the UK government in recent days is distressing. Claims for unemployment increased 69% last month to nearly 2.1 million. At the same time, inflation in April fell by 0.8 per cent for the third consecutive month, causing concern that prices would fall.

Restaurants and unnecessary stores have closed and economists do not believe that activity will increase as soon as they reopen.

The grim mood reflected on Wednesday when the UK government sold its first bond with a Negative yield . This indicated that the demand was so high that investors were surely willing to lend money to the British government.

Gilts, along with US, Japanese and German government bonds, are considered safe haven assets; Concerned financial demand by investors is daunting.

“Markets reflect economic reality, which means the economy has collapsed,” said Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America.

FTSE 100 UKX Since the start of the year, the British pound has fallen more than 8% to 22 1.22 and has fallen more than 5% against it Euro . TheThe index in London lost more than 21% year-over-year, compared to almost 9% for the S&P 500, while the FTSE 250 index of midsize British companies fell more than 26%.

The UK government borrowed $ 62.1 billion ($ 75.7 billion) in April, the highest level since records began in 1993, in a bid to avoid widespread financial losses. The government now expects to borrow $ 298.4 billion ($ 363.3 billion) by March 2021. , Almost double the height of the global financial crisis.

And Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey this week also suggested official interest rates – Currently 0.1% – For the first time in British history there is a negative. His remarks prompted ulation assurances that the bank could choose negative rates in 2021, if the economy needed another shot.

“What the Bank of England has done is remove the floor on policy rates, so you wouldn’t expect them to be reduced,” Wood said. “Obviously negative rates are one of the last resorts here.”

Brexit clock ticking

Following the exit of the Coalition in January, the need for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to comply with the UK’s new relations with the European Union by the end of 2020 is growing.

Failure to reach a deal could push UK companies to new tariffs, threatening their supply chains Their products and services are more expensive at worst. The United Kingdom has until June 30 to request an extension, but the Johnson government has said it does not want to do so.

But the negotiations are not going well. Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, said last week that he was “not optimistic” about the deal with the United Kingdom, saying the EU would accelerate preparations to end this year without new trade regulations.

The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, in a letter to Bernier on Tuesday said the EU was offering a “relatively low-quality trade deal”.

Industries that have, without agreement Already severely damaged More plagued by pestilence.

Said David Hennig, former trade negotiator and director of the UK Trade Policy Project at the European Center for International Political Economy Twitter Unless a 10% tariff on cars shipped to the European Union threatens exports of at least $ 15 billion ($ 18.3 billion).

Berenberg Bank Pickering is concerned that a recovery in economic growth means the clock on the Brexit negotiations could cause problems for the United Kingdom in the second half of the year.

He said that household spending, which is 70% of GDP in the UK, will determine the UK’s recovery plan. When the lockdown is over, the concern is that While limiting the effectiveness of government and central bank auxiliary measures, Britons continue to save their money due to concerns about their jobs or secondary infections.

The uncertainty associated with Brexit encourages it More Savings , According to Pickering.

Even if the United Kingdom signs a new trade agreement with the European Union Not as favorable as the old rule. Johnson is pushing for an agreement that the United Kingdom will also contract with trade partners such as the United States.

In a draft proposal released by the UK government this week, it reiterated that Britain does not want to be a part of the EU single market and is instead negotiating an alliance with Canada or Japan.

“Intensifying your trade terms with a destination of up to half of your exports is a financial disadvantage,” Bank of America’s Wood said. “[It’s] Another reason to expect a long U is to recover from this crisis [shape], And not V. “

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar echoed this view on Thursday.

“Brexit will make things more complicated,” Varadkar said. “As I said a few months ago, Brexit is not over. It’s only half the time.”