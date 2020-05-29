Renault is expected to cut 14,600 jobs as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the auto industry

The company announced Friday that it will cut fixed costs by $ 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion) over the next three years. It plans to reduce the number of cars manufactured annually by 4 million to 3.3 million by 2024, and halt sales of Renault-branded vehicles in China. The company said it would cost about $ 1.2 billion ($ 1.3 billion) to implement the plan.
Renault said the global automotive market was slowing, the economic fallout from the pandemic, as well as changes needed due to stringent emission standards. The company was in trouble before Coronavirus, which reported its worst financial performance in the decade last year, saw net profit drop 99% to just under $ 19 million ($ 21 million).
“The Covid crisis has only exacerbated the current situation,” Acting CEO Clottide Delbos said in a call with analysts on Friday. “This adverse economic environment has shown the limitations of our business model, betting on unprecedented market growth in emerging markets and therefore on record sales,” she said.
“We pay the price of this model today,” Delbos said. “Our growing size and construction costs are set for unprecedented growth.”
She said Renault would reduce costs in engineering, production and sales and administration. The company, which employs over 180,000 people worldwide, said it would consult with unions about rebuilding some of its plants in France.
“Planned changes are fundamental to ensure the stability of the company and its growth over the long term,” Chairman Jean-Dominic Senard said in a statement.
The decision to pull out of the Renault brand from China is part of a new alliance strategy that will advance each member in specific geographies, while others will follow suit. Nissan is leading in key markets in Asia including North America, the Middle East and China and Japan. While Renault took first place in Europe and South America, Mitsubishi was assigned parts of Southeast Asia and Oceania.
– Charles Riley contributed to this report.
Leave a Comment