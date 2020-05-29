Renault is expected to cut 14,600 jobs as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the auto industry

The company announced Friday that it will cut fixed costs by $ 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion) over the next three years. It plans to reduce the number of cars manufactured annually by 4 million to 3.3 million by 2024, and halt sales of Renault-branded vehicles in China. The company said it would cost about $ 1.2 billion ($ 1.3 billion) to implement the plan.

Renault RNLSY Nissan NSANF Mitsubishi MBFJF Part of the largest carmaking fraternity in the worldAnd. Earlier this week, the companies Announced As they seek to reduce costs among the coronavirus pandemic, they make fewer models, share production facilities and focus on the current geographic and technical strengths of each car manufacturer.

Renault said the global automotive market was slowing, the economic fallout from the pandemic, as well as changes needed due to stringent emission standards. The company was in trouble before Coronavirus, which reported its worst financial performance in the decade last year, saw net profit drop 99% to just under $ 19 million ($ 21 million).

“The Covid crisis has only exacerbated the current situation,” Acting CEO Clottide Delbos said in a call with analysts on Friday. “This adverse economic environment has shown the limitations of our business model, betting on unprecedented market growth in emerging markets and therefore on record sales,” she said.