Top News

Renault is expected to cut 14,600 jobs as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the auto industry

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Patrick R Lanz
0 Views

The company announced Friday that it will cut fixed costs by $ 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion) over the next three years. It plans to reduce the number of cars manufactured annually by 4 million to 3.3 million by 2024, and halt sales of Renault-branded vehicles in China. The company said it would cost about $ 1.2 billion ($ 1.3 billion) to implement the plan.

Renault (RNLSY) Part of the largest carmaking fraternity in the world Nissan (NSANF) And Mitsubishi (MBFJF). Earlier this week, the companies Announced As they seek to reduce costs among the coronavirus pandemic, they make fewer models, share production facilities and focus on the current geographic and technical strengths of each car manufacturer.

Renault said the global automotive market was slowing, the economic fallout from the pandemic, as well as changes needed due to stringent emission standards. The company was in trouble before Coronavirus, which reported its worst financial performance in the decade last year, saw net profit drop 99% to just under $ 19 million ($ 21 million).

“The Covid crisis has only exacerbated the current situation,” Acting CEO Clottide Delbos said in a call with analysts on Friday. “This adverse economic environment has shown the limitations of our business model, betting on unprecedented market growth in emerging markets and therefore on record sales,” she said.

Shares in Renault are down nearly 50% yearly and the company is in talks with the French government, which has a 15% stake in $ 5 billion (4 5.4 billion) debt. Under the leadership of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, the carmaker followed one Aggressive expansion The strategy seeks to increase sales volume by what Delbos describes as a “diverse, complex and expensive lineup.”

“We pay the price of this model today,” Delbos said. “Our growing size and construction costs are set for unprecedented growth.”

She said Renault would reduce costs in engineering, production and sales and administration. The company, which employs over 180,000 people worldwide, said it would consult with unions about rebuilding some of its plants in France.

“Planned changes are fundamental to ensure the stability of the company and its growth over the long term,” Chairman Jean-Dominic Senard said in a statement.

Carmakers are in the middle of a Worldwide traumatic decline, Sales have fallen in the last two years after a record 2017. The coronavirus epidemic has intensified with the huge challenge of switching from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles to address the climate crisis.
Nissan will cut production capacity by 20% after suffering the worst year since 2009
On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 8 8.8 billion assistance package For the country’s auto industry. Luca de Mio, formerly president Volkswagen (VLKAF) The brand’s seat will open on July 1 as Renault’s new chief executive.

The decision to pull out of the Renault brand from China is part of a new alliance strategy that will advance each member in specific geographies, while others will follow suit. Nissan is leading in key markets in Asia including North America, the Middle East and China and Japan. While Renault took first place in Europe and South America, Mitsubishi was assigned parts of Southeast Asia and Oceania.

On Thursday Nissan announced It reduces production capacity by 20% and closes a plant in Spain as part of the overhaul.

– Charles Riley contributed to this report.

You may also like

About the author

Patrick R Lanz

Patrick R Lanz

General troublemaker. Bacon fan. Student. Tv buff. Internet junkie.

View all posts

Leave a Comment