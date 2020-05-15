Researchers developing a mask to detect coronavirus

Researchers at Harvard and MIT are designing a face mask that will improve when it comes into contact with coronaviruses – allowing for correction of errors associated with other screening methods, including temperature checks.

“When we open our transit system, you can expect it to be used in airports when we wait for a flight and go through security,” said MIT researcher Jim Collins He told Business Insider.

“You or I can use it on the way to and from work. When hospitals come for patients or wait in the waiting room, it can be used as a screen to see who is infected,” he said.

Collins and his bioengineering colleagues are adjusting the sensors they worked on in 2014 to detect the Ebola virus, and later designed the technology to work on the Zika pathogen, the news agency reported.

The mask produces a fluorescent signal when the infected person inhales, coughs or sneezes – possibly allowing doctors to diagnose patients on the spot without having to send samples to the lab.

Collins said their project was “at a very early stage” but the results were promising.

Researchers are debating whether to embed sensors on the inside of the mask or develop a module that can be attached to any over-the-counter mask.

“Once we are at that stage, it will be a matter of setting up trials with people who feel infected to see if it works in a real-world setting,” he told Business Insider. Sensors can detect viruses that cause it.

“We did this on paper initially to create inexpensive paper-based analytics,” says Collins. “We have shown that it can work with plastic, quartz and cloth.”

The team’s sensors contain genetic material – DNA and RNA – that bind to the pathogen. To be activated, the sensors need moisture such as mucus or saliva, and are able to detect the genetic sequence of the bug, according to Business Insider.

Once the sensors detect the virus, they are designed to give a fluorescent signal within one to three hours. The signal is not visible to the naked eye, but a device called a flowmeter can measure light.

Outside of the lab, Collins said officers could use handheld flowmeters to scan people’s masks.

The team hopes to start making masks for public distribution by the end of the summer.

“Right now we are constrained with time and talent, so we have a very small team,” Collins said. “We are limited in how much work can be done in the laboratory, and all are working as hard as possible.”