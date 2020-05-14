Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to reopen coronavirus-shutter restaurants and bars under capacity limits is half-baked, making cash-strapped companies more hungry, owners told The Post.

“We have the same costs to open with limited capacity and, of course, I don’t think the income is worth it,” said Susan Povich of Brooklyn Crustacean destination Red Hook Lobster Pound. “I’m not opening the interior of my restaurant at 25 or 35 percent capacity.”

“Is the landlord going to charge you 25 percent rent?” She asked. “Is the insurance company going to charge 25 percent insurance?”

Alex Ivanac, who runs the Italian hotspot Villa Berulia on East 34th Street for nearly 40 years, agreed.

“From what I’ve heard, we can only open with 25 percent capacity. To me, this is not possible or worth it, ”she said, 75 percent economically efficient.

A partial reopening startup comes with all the costs of a full return on the business, but only a fraction of the proceeds to cover them, Warrela explained.

“Payroll, rent, electricity, water; It will increase all these bills once we open, ”she said. “We’ve been closed since March 16 and we’ve been able to cut some corners.”

Concerns are not limited to restaurants.

“If you had to put a bar six feet away, most bars in New York City wouldn’t be that big,” said Mitch Banchik, owner of several watering holes, including the NYU Hands Down The Hatch and The Gin Mill on Amsterdam Avenue.

“One hundred and fifty occupancy [is common] And they want you to be down 50 percent, ”Banchik said of his cocktail handkerchief. “Seventy-five people are trying to stand six feet away.

“The math doesn’t work.”

Banchik, who is hoping for a July reopening, said the city should allow public use of the sidewalk despite the lack of sidewalk caf లే permits.

De Blasio said Wednesday he was considering the idea.

In a May 8 call by several city major owners, including Katz Delicatessen and Russ & Daughters, Hijnor teased more about his plan. According to Eater.

According to an interim proposal, the restaurants and bars will reopen in three phases, eventually reaching full capacity shortly after Labor Day.

At least one restaurant on the call blocked the PeaceMail process – The fear of a doomsday scenario that could reopen for coronavirus resuscitation, which again requires closures.

“It really screws us up,” said Lower Manhattan Golden Diner owner Samuel You Eater. “Do it again before the end of the year? Or again?

“It’s the last thing we want.”

NYC Hospitality Alliance chief Andrew Rigby told The Post that these worries were already widespread throughout the delicate restaurant scene.

“There is a lot of concern that restaurants can open their own restaurant and recruit people, only to find out that they have no sales to continue their business and eliminate people again,” says Rigby. “It’s hard to live in a restaurant or nightlife venue pre-pandemic.”

“Getting out of this, the crisis is more compounded, especially if you have to work at reduced occupancy.”

Beyond financial concerns, the world that dining rooms look like operating theaters has not impressed owners, as De Blasio says, gloves and masks are a standard for short-term patrons and staff.

“With masks and gloves and a six-foot dining experience from your neighbors, I don’t think it’s an attractive choice,” said Povich.

Varela has similar doubts.

“I know this is our new norm, but the idea of ​​serving masks and gloves is kind of a joke because we’re a fine dining establishment,” she said.

“They keep saying, ‘Keep it six feet away,'” he said, referring to social-distance care. “How are you going to serve each other? Are you going to throw the plate on them? “

Additional reporting by Aaron Fees