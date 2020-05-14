Restaurant slammed for ‘Kovid-19 surcharge’ on lunch

Missouri restaurant owners have been pleading online to stop harassing their employees after a customer posted a photo of their receipt.

Customers Posted the photo Receipt from Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge in West Plains on May 11: “Strike Me… What? A Covid surcharge…? “

The tweet went viral, and Twitter users started insulting restaurant staff for the surcharge The Steakhouse wrote in a Facebook post.

They wrote that the surcharge was due to the rise in prices of meat and poultry due to the spread of coronavirus.

“Please understand that we are not doing this to benefit your boys!” The restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

“We hope to increase the prices from our supplier on meat, poultry, seafood & products and adjust the surcharge per week rather than raising our prices on our menu,” they said.

Meat prices in the US have risen in recent weeks, up more than 8 percent in April.

In response to the setback, the restaurant said it would remove the extra charge and instead raise their prices across the board. However, it said it would offer a “good promo deal” so customers could “enjoy our meal at a lower cost”.