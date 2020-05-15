Revill, law firm hackers, double ransom demand, threatening Donald Trump

The ransom demand for the cyber attack lawyer’s secret files has risen to $ 42 million – because hackers are threatening to expose “dirty laundry” on President Donald Trump. .

Attorney Allen Grubman – The world’s leading entertainment lawyer whose firm includes Lady Gaga, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Priyanka Chopra, Mary J. Referring to stars including Blige and Bette Midler. The hackers who attacked his New York law firm to this day 21 million.

Hacking group Revil entered its company’s server and stole 756 gigabytes of confidential documents, including contracts and personal e-mails from Hollywood and music stars. They also deleted or encrypted the company’s backups. The only way it can decrypt is to pay the criminals a key.

Grubman, we are told, refuses to negotiate. A source said, “His view is that if he pays, hackers can release documents anyway. The FBI said the hack was considered an international terrorist act, and that we were not negotiating with terrorists.

On Thursday, the hackers posted a new message, “Deliverance Now [doubled to] , 42,000,000… The next person we publish is Donald Trump. There are elections going on, and by the time we find tons of dirty laundry. “

They said, “Mr. Trump, if you want to be president, stick a sharp stick on the boys, otherwise you will never forget this hope. And to the voters, we’ll let you know that after such publication, you don’t want to see him as president… The deadline is one week.

“Grubman, if we don’t see the money we will destroy your company to the ground.”

It is not clear why hackers linked Trump with Grubman. The president has never been a Grubman client, either as a private businessman or in his administration.

On Thursday, hackers claimed to have hacked another leading US company and posted a file of stolen documents on the Dark Web titled “Lady Gaga” on their site.

The contents of the documents on the file were not immediately clear, but were identified by Mysysoft, a cyber security software company specializing in ransomware.

Emisoft analyst Brett Callow said, “Companies in this situation don’t have good options … even if they pay the ransom demand, there is no guarantee that criminals will destroy the stolen data if it has a high market value.” Data may still be sold or traded… In these cases, criminals are likely to try to extort money directly from people who have leaked information. “

He said the ransom demanded from a hacker group that had previously attacked Kenneth Cole and Travellex was “one of the biggest demands ever heard.” 25 million, unpaid for a previously unknown record demand nameless company.

In a statement to Grubman’s law firm, Grubman, Shire, Measles and Sachs, Page Six said, “Our elections, our government and our personal information are increasing attacks on foreign cyber criminals. Law firms are not immune from this malicious act.

“Despite our considerable investment in sophisticated technology security, foreign cyber terrorists have hacked into our network and demanded 42 42 million as a ransom.

“The leaking of our clients’ documents has been done by these foreign cyber terrorists and is an illegal attack. Trying to rob companies, government agencies, entertainers, politicians and others. In the past, the United States Department of Defense, HBO, Goldman Sachs, as well as many state and local governments have been subjected to similar cyber criminal attacks.

“Experts and the FBI have told us that negotiating with terrorists or delivering ransom is a violation of federal criminal law.

“We thank our clients for their overwhelming support and for recognizing that no one is safe from cyber terrorism today. “