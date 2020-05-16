Revisiting the luxury and glamor of Concord

In March 1969, months before Neil Armstrong walked the moon, Concorde flew its first flight. The supersonic plane has the vision of a futuristic future as the Apollo 11 – but very good.

Although only 20 aircraft were built and only two were flown, no aircraft attracted the public’s ination like Concorde. Today, nearly 50 years later, it is still one of humanity’s greatest engineering achievements and truly timeless design.

1/18 A new book titled “Supersonic” is a wonderfully engineered machine from the futuristic past that lovingly showcases Concorde’s design and lifestyle. This image from the Royal Aircraft Establishment in Bedford shows the scale model of a supersonic aircraft in 1964. Credit: © Keystone-France, courtesy Gamma-Keystone / Getty Images

“Most models inspired by the dream and optimism of the jet age retain the air of the era they were born in,” said Lawrence Azerrod, author of the new book “Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concord.” In a phone interview.

“They had a future at the time, but they were definitely nostalgic now.

“However, the design of the Concorde is in the future, as it was in the early 1960s.

Physical design

In the aesthetically homogeneous world of passenger aircraft, Concorde is a breathtaking distraction. It looked different from any other aircraft with triangular shaped wings and angled nose like fighter jet, both of which were beneficial for supersonic travel.

“The design of the Concorde is informed by physics,” says Azerrad. “The end result is actually quite beautiful, but it is not meant to be the motivation behind the shape of the plane. So without any additional design to flourish, it is remarkable that it looks like a beautiful swan.”

Concorde traveled commercially for 27 years from 1976 to 2003 and traveled between London and New York in four hours. Co-produced by British and French, the aircraft is on the shopping list of many large airlines, including Pan Am, Continental, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa and Qantas.

An early Pan Am announcement from 1969 featuring Concord. Credit: © The Lawrence Azerrad Collection

“Concorde was not originally intended to be this unique bird of the rich and famous,” says Azerrad.

“After the propeller planes and the jet age, supersonic is the next delicate step. All airlines have orders for supersonic aircraft. Political and environmental objections are once commercially unacceptable, making it an ultra-premium experience.”

Most orders have been canceled since the 1973 oil crisis. Concorde operates only British Airways and Air France, with only two airlines – Singapore Airlines and the now useless Braniff International Airways – leasing them for some flights.

The aircraft’s ultimate death began on July 25, 2000, when the Air France Concorde took off from Paris. Due to debris on the runway And shortly thereafter, 113 people died. Although a rare event in the history of virtually flawless service, the crash cost both British Airways and Air France grounded planes and cost millions for security upgrades.

The service resumed in November 2001, though Concorde did not survive the impact of 9/11 on the airline industry. Rising operating costs , Which made the planes profitable. The last aircraft landed at Heathrow Airport on October 24, 2003.

Valuables

Los Angeles-based graphic designer Azerrad uses his book to showcase his personal collection of Concord memorabilia. Luggage tags, toys, cutlery, bottle openers, fixtures, coasters, vanity kits, wallets and cognac flasks – Concord is a brand that still produces high-priced merchandise on eBay.

The last British Airways Concorde flight took off at JFK Airport on October 24, 2003. Credit: Timothy A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Getting the branded item home is part of the experience. Any passengers who can be removed from the plane are taken as a souvenir. Some of these items are particularly sought after, as designed by Raymond Loewy, the father of industrial design who created cabin interiors for Air France.

“He used a very forward-thinking, futuristic approach at the time, the seat design, the headrests, the fabric and the stainless steel flatware that Andy Warhol famously steals,” says Azerrad. “There was a story. (Warhol) asked if the guy sitting next to him was taking theirs. She said no and he took her set.”

A social club

The Concorde experience began in a unique lounge, before passengers even boarded the plane. With just 100 seats, and ticket prices flying first class elsewhere, the aircraft quickly set the sphere of exclusivity.

“It’s like a social club in the sky,” Azerrad said. “You could have led Paul McCartney to sing the Beatles songs with the whole plane, or Phil Collins would take this flight to the UK and US to play live Aid in the same day.

British Airways Concorde room at New York’s JFK airport in 2003. Credit: © The Lawrence Azerrad Collection

The windows are small enough to prevent cracks in the airframe, and the narrow fuselage means the cabin is small, with a single aisle and only four seats in each row.

“But since it’s a 100-passenger overloaded fighter jet, the size is really great. It’s really about speed, so it’s like a small sports car rather than a couch in the sky,” Azerrad said.

The thrill of reaching the Mach 2 or 1,300 mph is clearly indicated by the large speed and height gauges placed on the bulkhead (no headrest screens or entertainment systems). The experience of flying at higher altitudes than regular jets is even more obvious – 60,000 feet instead of 30,000.

Raymond Loewe Flatware from Air France Concorde. Credit: © The Lawrence Azerrad Collection

“At that height, you can see the curvature of the earth,” said Azerrad. “You are on the edge of the troposphere. The sky is black. The weather patterns are very visible. And the perception of the world below you is much clearer than the normal plane.”

Concorde is not the only supersonic passenger jet to fly so far. The Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-144 – very similar to it but “lacking the elegance and grace of Concorde” according to Azerrad – operated commercially for some time in the late 1970s.

Boeing has plans for its own supersonic aircraft, which were canceled before the prototype phase.