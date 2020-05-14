Richard Burr to step down as chairman of Intelligence Committee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Thursday that Burr contacted me this morning to announce his decision to step down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee while the investigation is pending. Burr’s resignation as chairman will take effect late Friday, he said.

Burr’s decision to step down as chairman of the North Carolina Republican, who chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee through a three-year investigation into Russian electoral interference, was a stunning consequence.

Shortly after McConnell’s announcement, Burr told reporters that he was resigning as Intelligence Chair because “I think this is a distraction for committee and members’ work and that the security of the country is very important.”

Burr also said he was cooperating with investigators “from scratch” and would allow the investigation to be pulled out.

A senior Justice Department official told CNN that he retired after the FBI served his lawyer with a search warrant and handed him his phone Wednesday. As a protocol, the official said the use of a search warrant was signed at the highest level of the Justice Department.

It is not immediately clear who will take over as chairman of the committee. Committee Members Sense. Jim Risch of Idaho, Marco Rubio of Florida and Susan Collins of Maine are in line for seniority, but all currently head other committees.

Search Republicans on Thursday responded cautiously to the news of Burr’s search warrant, saying that the subject of his presidency was between Burr and McConnell.

“He has a process that everyone deserves, but I think it’s ultimately a conversation between him and the leader,” said Sen. John Thun of South Dakota, a Senate No. 2 Republican.

McConnell did not respond to questions about Burr at the Capitol on Thursday. Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, also refused to lose weight over the news that Burr was sidelined.

Burr opened fire on February 13, when it was first revealed that he and his wife had made three dozen stock trades worth $ 1.7 million, from $ 628,000, representing a significant portion of his stock portfolio.

As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr received classified briefings on coronavirus outbreaks, along with closed-door briefings accessible to all senators when the virus was spread.

Burr said he traded using only publicly available information rather than classified briefings. But the Senate asked the Ethics Committee to review the sale in March.

Congress passed the Stock Act in 2012, which made it illegal for members of Congress to trade stocks with inside information. There is no open evidence that Burr violated the law with the trades or violated Senate regulations.

In addition to Burr’s transactions on February 13, Senator’s grandmother, Gerald Fout, Burr sold six shares worth 97,000 and 0 280,000 shares on the same day. Faut is a member of the National Mediation Board, which deals with the aviation and rail trade.

Burr’s lawyer, Alice Fisher, said last week that Burr would not coordinate his transactions with Fauth. Burr’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Burr’s fellow North Carolina senator, Republican Thom Tillis, who is set to run for reelection in 2020, declined to comment on whether or not Burr would step down as chairman of Intel on Thursday, saying “there is something between Senator Burr and the leader.”

“I believe I told you before he gave us all the explanations and I am very aware that the investigation is progressing. We need to see where the investigation ends,” Tillis said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh. Hewitt.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, said CNN’s “newsroom” had “traced further” these trades.

“Senator Burr is calling for further investigation. He feels everything is up-and-up and he will be deported,” Cassidy said. “I read nothing but the headline, but it’s important for the American people to trust Congress and be a part of it. Richard welcomed it; I welcome it.”

Schumer told CNBC on Thursday that it was premature to comment on the investigation into Burr.

“I have no stocks. I told my colleagues in the Senate that I would create at least one form of conflict, so it would be better not to own anything.

Senate Republican Conference rules state that chairs should be sidelined if convicted, but the regulations do not refer to senators under investigation.

Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, stepped down as a Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member in 2015 after being charged. He returned to office in 2018 after the Justice Department dismissed his allegations of corruption.

CNN reported in March that the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission had consulted Burr as part of an investigation into stock trades by lawmakers surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Burr declined to discuss the situation when asked about his dealings in the Capitol. “I’m not talking about it. Thank you, though,” he said Tuesday when asked to comment on his son’s transactions.

This article has been updated to include additional background information and feedback.