Rihanna’s eyes are asking K 800K for a Hamptons beach house summer

It’s been 15 years since Rihanna released her debut single “Pon de Replay”. The singer The anniversary was celebrated But she will soon be celebrating (and in person) in the East End – with fans on social media over Memorial Day weekend.

The 32-year-old makeup and lingerie mogul is looking for a Hamptons secret spot: she wants to buy, we hear, but hopes to rent in the summer before making a commitment.

719 Daniels Lane in Sagaponak expressed her interest. The four-bedroom property is asking for $ 800,000 for this season, but it was locked up by another summer tenant. It is still on the sales market, however, with a price of .5 18.5 million With bespoke real estate. The 4,300-square-foot modern mansion features a pool and Atlantic Ocean views.

The house was owned by Anthony and Melissa Blumberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission settled charges last year against Anthony, who pleaded guilty to securities fraud and wire fraud. Anthony agreed to pay a $ 557,300 fine.

Rihanna wanted to be at sea, a gooey chariot said, but since she also likes jet-skiing, Sag Harbor may offer better options. “She doesn’t really have a budget. She knows what she wants,” the source adds.

The Barbadian-born beauty was looking for her spot on May 24 at # 15YearsOfRihanna, the day that “Pon de Replay” arrived in 2005.

“Thank you for the love in this hashtag today! Man, it’s trippy, ”Rihanna wrote In the Instagram story. “Yesterday I was shaking in the hallway of Def Jam waiting for Jay to audition[-Z]. The Ponte De Replay phone has just begun. … 15 years later and I’m here because God has led me to you, and you have held me, supported me, endured me, loved me, kept me very real, and we will always be connected! “