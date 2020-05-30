Robert Lewandowski doubled Bayern Fortuna by 10 points

Allianz Arena visitor Bundesliga Lewandowski never scored before the match, but he kept that right in an arbitrary way.
Bayern competed in the Champions League final this Saturday before the coronavirus epidemic wiped out the season, but its performances give the Bavarian giant great confidence since the Bundesliga reopened a fortnight ago. The club competition is underway again.
Since the reopening of the Bundesliga, Saturday’s teams have won only five of the 27 matches, going into Saturday’s round matches, but that statistic never bothers Hansie Flick.
The opener had the good fortune of 14 minutes as Mathias Jorgensen turned Benjamin Poward’s miss-hit shot into his own net.
Joshua Kimmich met in the corner with the trademark hitting header 2-0 before the half-time mark of French defender Paward.
At Fortuna’s retreat, a stunning Bayern team goal saw the third of the 43 minutes, Lewandowski getting in on the action by converting after Thomas Mueller’s unselfish work.
Shortly after the Polish star’s second break, he made a low cross home from Serge Gnabry.
It was Lewandowski’s 29th Bundesliga goal and his 43rd goal of all competitions, his best games yet this season.
The round was soon completed by jumping Bayern defender Alfonso Davis, who took a loose ball and beat two men before scoring a fifth.
Mల్లller missed a golden opportunity in the sixth, but Bayern’s victory was of no importance, and they took a full 3-0 first leg lead with five substitutes to guard the legs for the upcoming challenges at home and in Europe. Chelsea in their Champions League final 16 tie when the season stopped in March.
Verder is drowning in a fight with Schalke
Earlier, Werder Bremen had more hope for his survival as David Wagner’s 1-0 win over Shalke went into Fortuna Dusseldorf’s point, which was in the relegation playoff spot at 16th.
Former Huddersfield Town coach Wagner has slowed down Schalke and has not won 11 games and has been on the table since the start of the rematch.
Midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt was the first half winner for Bremen.
Hertha Berlin won 2-0 at Augsburg under new coach Bruno Labbadia and lost 2-1 to Aintracht Frankfurt at the Wolfsburg home.
Hoffenheim finished seventh in Mainz 1-0 while Bayer Leverkusen finished third in Freiburg 1-0 on Friday.
Rising star Kai Havertz is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before his 21st birthday.
