Robert Lewandowski doubled Bayern Fortuna by 10 points

Allianz Arena visitor Bundesliga Lewandowski never scored before the match, but he kept that right in an arbitrary way.

Bayern competed in the Champions League final this Saturday before the coronavirus epidemic wiped out the season, but its performances give the Bavarian giant great confidence since the Bundesliga reopened a fortnight ago. The club competition is underway again.

Since the reopening of the Bundesliga, Saturday’s teams have won only five of the 27 matches, going into Saturday’s round matches, but that statistic never bothers Hansie Flick.