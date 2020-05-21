Roger Federer: And the power and existence of 120 million man

The 37-year-old Federer may be the best men’s player with a record 20 Grand Slam wins (and 10 runner-up spots), but his brilliance and popularity far outweigh his titles.

Perhaps this has to do with his longevity and elegant playing style. According to Roddick, that moment behind closed doors, shortly after landing 16-14 in the fifth set of a legendary final, speaks volumes for the man.

“It wasn’t special locker rooms or anything else, so I went in and I was pretty devastated,” Roddick told CNN Sport. “I’m in disbelief and shock and a lot of emotion, and his team comes in.

“They should be celebrating. Sure. I saw him out of the corner of my eye. He gave them one of these ‘keep quiet’ signs and they went out and went about their business as part of the All England Club.

“I thought it was thoughtful. I thought it was unnecessary given the whole working life. But this is a microscope in the way he thinks a little bit.”

‘Great attitude’

Despite making three finals, Roddick never won the Wimbledon title to add to his 2003 US Open crown, but the American – whose intelligence worked so quickly – stayed in touch with Federer after he dropped tennis at the 2012 US Open.

Federer attended a fundraiser for the Roddick Foundation in Austin, Texas last September – sandwiched between the US Open and the Laver Cup – and the way the American recalled it showed little behavior.

“I mean, I don’t know how he had enough hours in the day, but he did,” Roddick said. “Land, great attitude. He’s very intelligent. When we travel by car to our events, a lot of people say, ‘Hey, what time am I leaving? I want a plane.’

“He goes, ‘What can I do to help a lot today? Are there any messages we need to pass? Can I ask your donors?’ He has a way of asking great questions and really making the most of the time he gives. “

‘Most superstars are a little weird’

Despite his developing years, in terms of tennis, it would surprise anyone if Federer added his Grand Slam number. Before he retired . But his legend tells of an artist who has all the shots, while most of the time seems simplistic, recognizing Roddick as a workman.

“I don’t think I’m innocent enough to say, ‘Oh, I’m just another guy who plays tennis,'” Roddick said. But I think he understands the power he has and I think he’s naturally, really, really, genuinely good.

“But my biggest source of jealousy is to practice him, and it’s free. It’s easy. The day before the slam doesn’t seem to be too much pressure. He’s still saying hello to everyone in between points and he’s kind. He works with ease and calm.”

Daren Cahill, a respected coach and ESPN television analyst, says that if tickets to Federer’s practice sessions are sold “you can fund the ATP Challenger Tour for 20 years,” which marks the second level of the tennis professional ladder.

Cahill coached Leleton Hewitt when the feisty Baseliner and Federer climbed the ranks together. He was best friends with a coach who shaped Federer and his game Peter Carter before he died in a fellow Australian car accident while on holiday in South Africa in 2002.

He echoed Roddick’s feelings about Federer’s behavior.

“He’s one of the most ordinary people I know, and most superstars are always a little weird,” Cahill told CNN Sport. “You have to be a little freaky to drive yourself and set aside so much to go after your dreams and chase them. But he has a way of doing that and that’s driven but also pretty bloody casual.

“That’s why so many people respond to him and connect with him and I think that’s a big part of his personality.”

To say goodbye

Federer competed with Jiri Novak in his first Wimbledon match in 1999, losing to Czech in five sets. He enters the field alone from behind, then is still playing.

All these years later, Federer collected his 10th title at the Wimbledon Tuneup of Halley – and the 102nd overall – last Sunday. Seven more titles and he matches the Jimmy Connors men’s record.

Next year’s Olympics in Tokyo is likely to be a big target, as there is no single piece of silverware from his trophy cabinet – which should be the size of a building – an Olympic gold in singles.

When he finally retires, Federer says he doesn’t want it to be a sad moment. Roddick, who suddenly announced his own retirement – was hoping his friend would get an extended send-off.

“I almost feel like the tennis world and the sports world and the world kind of deserves to say goodbye to him in every place like this,” he said.

“You can’t tell anyone how to go about it, but I’m sure a lot of people will appreciate the opportunity to say goodbye to him.”