Roger Federer: Coronavirus cannot stop practicing lockdown star trick shots

The 20 times Grand Slam The winner performed a trick shot to his Twitter followers as Swiss snow fell around him.
In the video, Federer practices the “tweener” shot, which he popularized and employed many times in his career.
The 38-year-old also showed off his forward “between the legs” shots and back-to-back shots.
There are over 3.6 million views at the time of writing the video.
Federer is recovering from February knee surgery He was kept away from the French Open, Which is later Postponed Until September due to the Kovid-19 pandemic.
The ATP freezes player rankings Tournaments have been discontinued, so the Swiss great remains are ranked 4th in the world.
Federer and his wife Mirka Announced last week They donate 1 million Swiss francs (2 1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Eight of Federer’s 20 Grand Slam victories have come at Wimbledon, but he will have to wait a long time to increase his numbers in London.
Grass Court Grand Slam Can join many other sporting events and cancel this year, According to Dirk Horddorf, vice president of the German Tennis Federation.
All England club officials are meeting on Wednesday to decide on the historic tournament from June 29 to July 12.
