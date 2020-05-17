Roger Federer is backed by tennis after uniting

The 20-time Grand Slam champion posted his thoughts on social media on Wednesday, prompting many high-profile stars to publicly agree with the Swiss.

In a series of tweets that followed, Federer continued to clarify his position.

“I am not talking about merging competition in court, but merging 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee professional tours of men and women,” he wrote.

“It may have happened a long time ago, but now is really the time.”

Adding: “It’s very confusing for fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories.”

‘Working Together’

With members of the Canadian Player and ATP Player Council, the idea of ​​merging the two governing body has been around for some time. Vasek Pospisil The merger’s focus was put forward in January last year.

Both the WTA and the ATP appear to be open to further collaboration, while the latter are keen to create unity.

“The recent collaboration between the governing body has strengthened my belief that unified sport is the perfect way to increase our potential and provide the right experience for fans on the site, on television and online,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement to CNN Sport.

“For that, I welcome the opinions of our players. Tennis has always led to the inclusion of men and women on the biggest stages – this is one of our strengths and separates us from many other sports.”

Meanwhile, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said he was keen to continue negotiations with ATP.

“I have long said that we are at our best as a sport when we can work together. Recent weeks have highlighted that fact,” he said in a statement.

In addition to the ATP and WTA, tennis is regulated by the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam boards of Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the US Open and the French Open.

Wide acceptance

Billy Jean King, one of America’s most famous tennis players and a strong influence behind the formation of the WTA, quickly agreed with Federer’s suggestion.

She writes, “I agree, I’ve been saying that since the early 1970s. As a voice, women and men have long been my focus on tennis,” Twitter

“The WTA is always Plan B. I’m glad we’re on the same page. Let’s make it happen.”

People like Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza have also supported the idea.

Tennis is currently postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, with Wimbledon already canceled this year.

Nadal needs to defend his French Open title, postponing Grand Slam until September.