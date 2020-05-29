Roger Federer is the highest paid athlete in the world, with only two women in the top 100

The 38-year-old has made a total of $ 106.3 million in the past 12 months, becoming the first tennis player to top the Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes.
The list was made up of 10 sports and 21 different countries this year, but only two women made the cut – still the highest representation of female athletes since 2016.
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has the world’s best endorsement portfolio, with his earnings of $ 100 million coming off the court.
He topped football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
“Coronavirus pandemonium prompted salary cuts for soccer stars Messi and Ronaldo, paving the way for a tennis player to be ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete,” said Forbes senior editor Kurt Badenhausen.
“Roger Federer is the perfect pitchman for companies, resulting in a disproportionate endorsement portfolio of tennis greats worth $ 100 million a year.”
Representation of the woman
Juventus star Ronaldo is second on the list, earning $ 105 million last year, and his fierce rival Messi, who plays for Barcelona, is third with $ 104 million, topping 2019.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and NBA legend LeBron James finished five, respectively, with the two stars earning .595.5 million and .288.2 million respectively.
However, Osaka became the highest paid female athlete in history after earning $ 37.4 million compared to last year.
The 22-year-old earned her pre-tax total through a combination of prize money and endorsements, 4 1.4 million more than Williams.
Financial fears
The Forbes list considers items such as prize money, salaries and endorsements from June 1, 2019.
The top 100 totaled 6 3.6 billion last year, a 9% decrease from the previous year.
With the volatile economic conditions around the globe, the earnings of elite athletes are likely to hit even more in the future.
“When the economy fails, the global health crisis will prove that even the richest athletes in the world will be successful,” said Badenhausen.
“Salaries and endorsement revenues have skyrocketed over the past decade, but both are causing a huge fall, as revenues for major sports leagues have plummeted and companies have tightened their marketing budgets.”
