Roger Federer is the highest paid athlete in the world, with only two women in the top 100

The 38-year-old has made a total of $ 106.3 million in the past 12 months, becoming the first tennis player to top the Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes.

The list was made up of 10 sports and 21 different countries this year, but only two women made the cut – still the highest representation of female athletes since 2016.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has the world’s best endorsement portfolio, with his earnings of $ 100 million coming off the court.

He topped football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.